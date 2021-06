Maybe these past 15 months of remote work have convinced you that you never want to go back to a five-days-in-person schedule (or in person, at all). Or maybe you’re an extrovert who’s eager to go back to the office, but you want a different workload and less-crazy hours than you’ve worked before. Whichever the case, you’ve managed to move past that vague feeling of wanting more freedom and more control, and you’ve landed on a clear ask: on the specific flexible work arrangement (FWA) that will work best for you, your career, and your family as we enter the “new normal.”