Heather Morris Opens Up About Lea Michele's Bullying

By Adam England
thelist.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Glee" might have finished back in 2015, but in the years since it's certainly been no stranger to headlines. Last year, Samantha Marie Ware, who appeared on the show during the sixth and final season, accused main cast member Lea Michele of bullying, with "traumatic" microaggressions (via People). Michele, who played Rachel Berry in the popular Fox series, was then accused of rudeness by fellow cast member Heather Morris (via People), leading her to apologize (via CNN).

