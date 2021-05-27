Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince William Shows Off His Sense Of Humor With Emma Stone

By Elizabeth S. Mitchell
thelist.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Willian and Princess Kate are currently enjoying a tour of Scotland, and while the rolling green hills and beautiful historic castles are undoubtedly providing a lovely and enjoyable time for the royal couple, a recent video call they shared with actors Emma Thompson and Emma Stone, stars of the upcoming Disney film "Cruella," provided plenty of laughs (via Daily Mail). The couple joined in on the call just before attending a drive-in screening of the movie honoring National Health Service workers in Scotland (via People). William and Kate had arranged for the workers and their families to see the new movie at the Palace of Holyrood two days before the film's national premiere date.

www.thelist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Disney#Daily Mail#National Health Service#Cruella#Actors Emma Thompson#Humor#Princess Kate#Laughs Kate#Younger Co Star#Stars#Premiere#Buckingham Palace#Scenes#Longtime Friends#Darling#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Paul Walker, Emma Stone, Rebel Wilson and More!

PAUL WALKER’S DAUGHTER CALLS VIN DIESEL ‘FAMILY’: Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is carrying on her father’s legacy. She posted a sweet shot of herself snuggling up to Paul’s Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel, and his daughter Similce, 13. "Family <3," the 22-year-old model wrote in the caption of her post, on which Diesel commented, "All love. Always … " Walker died in a car crash at age 40 in 2013.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella de Vil

Watch: Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella. Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back—and more fashionable than ever. E! News' Daily Pop co-host Lilliana Vazquez exclusively spoke with Cruella stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson about the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians. Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
CelebritiesSheKnows

Prince Harry Insisting That Royal Life Feels Like a Cage May Be Pushing Away William & Charles For Good

If Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey didn’t get the royals to pay attention to his side of the story, then his podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on Armchair Expert surely did. The divide between family duty and freedom of choice probably got a bit wider after the family listened to Harry’s thoughts on the situation — and it doesn’t seem like their recent reunion at Prince Philip’s funeral helped at all.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Emma Stone on Becoming Cruella de Vil and Her 40 Costume Changes (Exclusive)

Emma Stone is opening up about the incredible costumes she gets to wear in Disney's Cruella. While speaking to ET over Zoom, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she has over 40 outfit changes in the film, which is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution. Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, one of Disney's most wickedly fashionable villains, opposite legendary fashionista Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).
Moviesgeekculture.co

Emma Stone Wants Disney To Do An Ursula Origin Movie Next

Whilst fans and critics are still busy praising Disney’s Cruella, the star of the movie has turned her focus elsewhere. In an interview with Variety, Emma Stone, who plays Cruella de Vil in Disney’s latest live-action movie, said she would love to see Ursula get her own feature film. “She’s...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Cruella’ Star Emma Stone ‘Wasn’t Surprised’ by Film’s Dark Storyline

Emma Stone wasn’t shocked by how dark Cruella de Vil’s backstory is in Disney’s new live-action “Cruella.”. “Surprise is hard when you’ve been attached to the movie for four years and you’ve seen many different incarnations of the script,” Stone told Variety‘s senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin while she promoted the film with co-star Emma Thompson. “I wasn’t surprised because I had seen all the permutations it was going through.”
MoviesMovieWeb

Cruella Fans Love Emma Stone's Performance as the Iconic Disney Villain

Disney's Cruella just premiered in United States theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access, and Emma Stone has been blowing many fans away with her performance. In the 101 Dalmatians villain's origin story, which has also been drawing a lot of comparisons to Joker, Stone stars as a young Cruella de Vil. Though Disney fans will know Cruella as one of the most despicable villains of them all, Stone still has thousands of people moved by her performance.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Cruella’ First Reactions: A Bold and Wicked Disney Origin Story Starring Emma Stone

Early word is in for “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie’s flamboyant spin on the origin story of iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil, and the film looks to be a winner. Emma Stone is being praised for her wicked twist on the “101 Dalmatians” villainess. Emma Thompson is also being singled out for her turn as Baroness von Hellman, the head of a swank fashion house and also a renowned haute fashion legend. Check out first reactions below.
Celebritiestribunalinquiry.com

Prince William and his wife eliminate to add Harry and Meghan’s Sussex titles!

A few days back, Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their little baby daughter. Thus, the entire Royal family is busy congratulating the Royal pair for the arrival of their newborn girl. However, Kate Middleton and Prince William wished the pair, eliminating the title of Sussex to them. The social media post of Prince and his wife about Meghan and Harry’s daughter is speculated to be part of a plan to change their image.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Emma Stone would watch a movie based on Ursulla's origin story

Emma Stone will now forever be partially known as Cruella de Vil, and she wants to share the Disney villainess wealth. Variety's Marc Malkin asked the cast of Cruella to name one other Disney villain who deserves an origin story film, and Stone's response was particularly interesting. "Ursulla would be...
MoviesPosted by
TBR News Media

Movie Review: Emma Stone stars in spotty Disney prequel, ‘Cruella’

Villains are by far more interesting than heroes. The antagonist seems to have the opportunity for greater richness; there is an opportunity for variety and texture that is often absent in the world of the “good.” Snow White and Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella are almost interchangeable. But the difference between the Wicked Queen, Maleficent, and the Stepmother is an entirely different story. Disney’s rogues’ gallery includes the aforementioned three as well as infamous favorites Captain Hook, Jafar, Scar, and Ursula.