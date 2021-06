Villarreal, according to Marca, wants to swap Paco Alcacer for Gonçalo Guedes. Guedes cost Valencia 44m from PSG, but is currently valued at only 15 million euros by Transfermarkt (we’ll include or normal disclaimer that tmarkt figures are only ballparks and by no means objective). As someone who has ardently defended Paco on the comment threads over the last year and a half, I do, of course, have thoughts on this. I don’t love the move, though not for the reasons you might thing.