The Ending Of 1408 Explained

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. If you haven’t seen the film yet, read on at your own risk!. In The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren are featured on a whole new kind of mission. While the first two Conjuring movies are essentially haunted house stories, the latest sequel is more focused on being akin to a procedural investigation (albeit while still very much a horror movie). A man named Arne Johnson is arrested after murdering his landlord, but he claims that he was possessed by a demon when the crime was committed, and so the Warrens go on the hunt to find the person who is truly responsible.