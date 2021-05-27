Ron Rothstein and Joe Rose Preview Game 3

The first night of the NBA’s play-in tournament is in the books, and the powers that be cannot be happy with what transpired. Charlotte forgot the rules of the tournament and showed up like it was a regular-season game on a Tuesday night. Indiana torched them for 144 points and 1.288 points per possession on the way to a 27-point win and a spot in the final play-in game. The Hornets were pathetic on defense, allowing the Pacers to go 22-of-30 at the rim and 14-of-30 from deep in non-garbage time minutes while giving up 1.125 points per play in the half court. It was certainly not the way the NBA had envisioned its first play-in tournament starting.