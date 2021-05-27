Ron Rothstein and Joe Rose Preview Game 3

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat find themselves in unfamiliar territory down 0-2 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat now face what is for the most part a must-win tonight in game 3. Former Heat coach and currently Heat analyst Ron Rothstein joined The Joe Rose Show on Thursday morning to get us set for tonight's game. You can listen to the full interview above and also listen to what Ron has to say about the Knicks and Clippers. We will be back with you at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow morning to break it all down!

