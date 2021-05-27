Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Calaxy Creates The Creators’ Galaxy On Blockchain

cryptofinancialtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter issuing his bond on his player contract on blockchain, founder and NBA star Spencer Dwinwiddle is at it again to help entertainers monetize themselves with social tokens. Calaxy, is a blockchain based social media super app for creators and entertainers, who can benefit from everything from memorabilia sales to appearances.

cryptofinancialtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creators#Nba#Social Networking#Blockchain#App#Modern Media#Incredible Talent#Founder Ceo#Dapper Labs#Nba Top Shot#Liquefy#Bluesky#Hedera#Custom Creator Tokens#Super App#Social Tokens#Subscription#Sports Stars#Live Events#Professional Athletes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
Related
NFLVentureBeat

Flush with funding, blockchain gaming is ready to evolve

What do Michael Jordan, Ashton Kutcher, and Will Smith have in common?. Besides that they are celebrities who have all had big moments on television — and movies, if we’re counting Space Jam — all three are technology investors. What’s more, they all recently invested in the startup Dapper Labs, a company whose funding success is liable to contribute to the meteoric rise of the blockchain gaming and collectibles sector.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Calaxy, Built On The Hedera Network, Adds Initial Advisors From Dapper Labs, Liquefy, BlueSky, And Centre Consortium

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calaxy, otherwise known as the "Creator's Galaxy," today announced the appointment of four initial advisors - Roham Gharegozlou, Founder & CEO of Dapper Labs , the creators of NBA Top Shot, Adrian Lai, CEO of Liquefy , Rahul Kothari, researcher at BlueSky , Twitter's decentralized social networking effort, and Chad Richman, Sr. Legal Counsel for Centre Consortium .
Businesscryptobriefing.com

Fox Unveils NFT Company, Blockchain Creative Labs

Leading American mass media company, Fox Corporation, is joining the crypto trend with an NFT business and “the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the blockchain.”. Fox Bets on NFT Technology. Fox is breaking into the NFT space. On Monday, the CEO of the entertainment firm announced that Dan Harmon’s...
Visual Artmassachusettsnewswire.com

VR-All-Art announces an integration with the Solana blockchain

Art Exhibition Platform Fights to Bring Liquidity and Regulation to the NFT Market. ZUG, Switzerland /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — VR-All-Art, one of the leading platforms for exhibiting and acquiring art in virtual reality, today announced an integration with the Solana blockchain. The adoption of a blockchain infrastructure for virtual exhibitions is meant to ease art trade in virtual reality while bringing liquidity and regulation to the growing NFT art market. The platform will ensure that art registered on the blockchain is compatible with established regulations and copyright laws by developing the All-Art Protocol on Solana.
Computerstronweekly.com

Popular Blockchain Networks

The advent of blockchains and smart contracts as a means of online transactions has brought about the development of various networks. While some networks offer additional functions and features for users, others do not offer them, and this is the basic reason some Blockchain networks are commonly preferred over others. Sometimes this is influenced by the game or power of the developer, but most times, the ability and reliability of the blockchain determines how popular it can become.
TechnologyNEWSBTC

Get Ready for the First Islamic Blockchain

We have fantastic news: Caizchain is going to be live soon!. Developed with great concern towards human needs, the Islamic blockchain amazed business enthusiasts and even government representatives by respecting Islamic principles. At the same time, the team ensured that modern values, such as progress, fairness, and freedom, were also...
Computerscryptonews.com

Blockchain, The Perfect Tech For Gamification?

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. The inclusion of gamification in software applications is growing rapidly around the world. By creating a game around accomplishing goals, and giving gamified rewards for milestones reached during the process of accomplishing that goal, individuals and organizations are experiencing more motivation, higher engagement, increased productivity, and greater happiness.
TechnologyTech Times

Why HOPR DAO Could be the Future of Blockchain Voting

HOPR is a data privacy protocol looking out for your personal information. Like the TOR network or a VPN, the blockchain-powered project is more than just another transaction obscurer like Monero or Zcash. Instead, it allows you to browse and exchange information privately. But how can HOPR provide this kind of privacy at scale? Through incentivization.
TechnologyNEWSBTC

How Polygon Became the Indian Tiger of Blockchain Platforms

The conspicuous lack of Indian presence in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space has always seemed relatively incongruous. With India expecting to be home to 5.2 million programmers within the next two years, the country is on track to have more software developers than the US in the very near future.
Video Gamessportsgamersonline.com

Why eSports on Blockchain is the Latest Trend

Most of the time, a trend does not last long and is just a phase. But there are trends that have become the norm. Take for example, the Internet. It started out as trend, but it has since created new industries and a whole new way of living. In fact, it has catapulted the world into the new age of technology where everything is online. eSports is a product of the Internet that has become a billion-dollar market. The same goes for blockchain technology, touted to be the next best thing since the Internet. With a stable and fixed protocol, it can power a burgeoning market like eSports, as well as create a world that is fully on-chain.
InternetCoinTelegraph

Decentralized ad marketplace connects publishers and brands on blockchain

Programmatic advertising is big business — bringing in billions of dollars in revenue every year. Now, a decentralized marketplace is connecting publishers and brands over the blockchain, enabling them to make direct deals. Adshares says that its platform offers crucial advantages over mainstream rivals such as Google Ads, and crypto-focused...
Businessupstatebusinessjournal.com

Matter of Life & Tech: New Kid on the Blockchain

Louis Vuitton and Prada use it to swat back knockoffs. Topps hopes it’ll change the game on baseball card collecting. And, individuals are making millions using it to sell digital art, tweets and, in at least one case, his own genome. “It” is blockchain technology. Most people will know blockchain...
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin Co-Creator: $DOGE Getting to a Dollar Isn’t Success

Billy Markus, one of the co-creators of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), has on social media argued that the price of one DOGE hitting a dollar would not be a success, as those who bought it at that price would like to see it hit $10 and so on. In...
TechnologyBenzinga

Interoperability: The Next Blockchain Frontier

Interoperability is generally regarded as one of the most significant challenges facing blockchain developers today. After all, the challenge of making hundreds, or potentially even thousands of highly variable blockchains able to pass information between one another is no easy feat. Nonetheless, work is currently underway by a massive array...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Harmon’s “Krapopolis” Is A Blockchain Series

FOX announced at its upfront presentation on Monday that “Rick and Morty” creator Dan Harmon’s new animated series “Krapopolis” will be the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain. The series is set in a mythical ancient Greece that is centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and...
Softwareamazon.com

Integrate Amazon Managed Blockchain identities with Amazon Cognito

When you authenticate with a web or mobile application, you typically do so with a username and password where you’re authenticated against a user database such as Amazon Cognito. You’re expected to secure your password and rotate it periodically or when it has been compromised. When you’re building a user-facing...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

How to unlock Galaxy store?

I am from Pakistan and premium apps, themes, fonts are not available for download in my Galaxy store. Is there a hack to remove this restriction without root?. One way worked for me when I removed the sim card and cleared galaxy app cache, it removed the restriction. But I cannot do it all the time.
Technologythewealthrace.com

Blockchain in Telecom Explained –

Questioning why telecom corporations are adopting Blockchain know-how? What are its use-cases within the telecom area? This text has received you coated. Why Discussing Blockchain in a Telecoms Context is Essential?. Blockchain Use-Circumstances in Telecommunications. Concluding Strains: What’s Achieved and What may be Achieved Additional?. Definition of Blockchain. In simplest...
Technologybitcoinist.com

How ParallelChain® Redefined The Mechanics of Blockchains

Since its inception, blockchain has struggled to find its feet in the enterprise and consumers spaces; from concerns around scalability, privacy, transaction fees, to slow speed and high finality, the inherent limitations of blockchain have made it difficult for industries to fully accept this disruptive technology. In comes ParallelChain®, a fast-emerging layer 1 protocol that not only has overcome nearly all mainstream blockchain pain points that have thwarted its development, but is also purposely constructed to address a multitude of real-world applications and needs, from FinTech to crypto storage, and almost anything in between.
Technologysaladovillagevoice.com

Qdb Business Plan Creator

Welcome to Creator Studio for Facebook.Manage content and interactions across all of your Pages.When it comes to learning how to Qdb Business Plan Creator write better, is that company.Essays are the most common type of academic paper – and sometimes, you are assigned just too many of them When it Qdb Business Plan Creator comes to learning how to write better, UWriteMyEssay.I had no problems with grammar, punctuation and style of writing.‎This app helps you plan your business appropriately and assess the financial and technical feasibility of your idea.Please note that our payment gateway will be unavailable between (EDT) 1.My professor was impressed by my essay on literature.Public opening hours headquarters.3 How the Chicken Farming Business will be started?We don’t believe that a homework help service should ever provide a student with just any college assignment assistance THE GUARANTEE OF PRODUCTS’ UNIQUENESS.This example of business plan for poultry farming will cover all the aspects there are about chicken farming and how Kiley will be filling the gap.Our writers Business Plan Creator Qdb (experts, masters, bachelor, and doctorate) write all the papers from scratch and always follow the instructions of the client to the letter.When it comes to learning how to Qdb Business Plan Creator write better, is that company.We don’t believe that a homework help service should ever provide a student with just any college assignment assistance You tell us how you want your college assignment to be done Qdb Business Plan Creator and we listen to all instructions and work on the paper according to them.- Chadi, General BA, Class of 2016.Adjust when needed to fit requirements.There are several websites on the Internet that Qdb Business Plan Creator would offer you affordable packages for the service they are Qdb Business Plan Creator providing; however, they would have a hidden catch that.106 854 visitors Data Protection.From there, you’ll want to research your competitors, start your.What they teach you will help you improve your grades Business Plan Creator Qdb I could not have accomplished it Business Plan Creator Qdb without your help.106 854 visitors Data Protection., ASWAQ-FMS, Correspondence qdb business plan creator Management SYS and many more Business Plan Creator Qdb, personal statement medical school application, are college essays ore recommendations more important, essay writing service recommendation Let’s go to work!To be effective, it needs to be a living document.Products and Service Offerings 4.