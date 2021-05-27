Google Cloud launches market data sharing service

Like many other executives today, CFOs and finance officers are trying to make data-driven decisions to steer their businesses. These finance leaders rely on analytics insights derived from a wide range of data sources (including systems such as ERP, CRM, HR, and more) and finance KPIs (such as cash flow, revenue, and liquidity ratios). How can they wrangle a multitude of data sources and make sure they can access high-quality trusted data for business decision-making? For many organizations, the answer is a modern cloud data warehouse that enables faster, easier access to trusted data for finance analytics. The right finance analytics solution can help accelerate your time to value from cloud data warehouse modernization initiatives—and help your finance leaders access the data they need to make better business decisions.