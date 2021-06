The Canadian dollar continues to drift this week. In the European session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2037, down 0.08% on the day. Canada’s economy is expected to have surged ahead in the first quarter of the year. GDP grew at an impressive rate of 9.8% (YoY) in Q4. The consensus for Q1 stands at 6.8%, which would bring growth close to pre-Covid levels. These GDP figures are impressive, but should be taken with a grain of salt, as that they are in comparison to figures from a year ago, when Covid was at its height and caused a steep economic downturn.