NHL

Wild's Dean Evason dominates coaching battle in huge Game 6 win

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntro: A 3-0 victory by the Wild over Vegas in Game 6 of their playoff series on Wednesday had plenty of drama and momentum plays, but the biggest key according to Michael Rand was head coach Dean Evason pushing all the right buttons and outpacing Vegas coach Pete DeBoer. Evason stayed the course with his lineup and was rewarded. He kept faith in his best players and was rewarded. And he put Vegas in a desperate situation — enough so that DeBore made an emotional challenge to a disallowed goal that went in the Wild's favor and changed the game.

www.startribune.com
