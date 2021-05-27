Wild's Dean Evason dominates coaching battle in huge Game 6 win

"It is an honor to partner with USA Hockey Arena and the NTDP in an effort to create the best development environment in the country," said Brandon Naurato, founder of Naurato Hockey. "It is exciting to be surrounded with such high performing people that bring a passion for development from the grassroots all the way to the NHL. These kids will be introduced to the same resources that the top players in the world have implemented into their daily routines. It is a very rewarding feeling to be a part of the process of educating and mentoring the next great American-born players."