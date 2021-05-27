Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Emails Tie Top Trump Exec Allen Weisselberg to Yet Another Trump Financial Scandal

By David Corn, Bio
Mother Jones
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Allen Weisselberg is in the hot seat—and that’s bad news for Donald Trump and his family. Assorted news reports have identified Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, as a key figure in the criminal and civil investigations of the Trump business being conducted by the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney, who recently empaneled a grand jury to review evidence against the Trump company, its executives, and possibly Trump. Moreover, the New York Times recently reported that Weisselberg himself is being criminally investigated for possible tax fraud, raising the prospect that investigators are looking to flip the longtime Trump executive into a cooperating witness. Now there’s more trouble for Weisselberg and Trump World. Previously unreported emails attached to a little-noticed court document filed earlier this month show that Weisselberg is tied to another Trump financial scandal: the Trump inauguration case, which is currently being investigated by the attorney general of Washington, DC.

www.motherjones.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Karl Racine
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Reports#The Mother Jones Daily#The Trump Organization#The New York Times#Trump World#Ag#Pic#The Trump Hotel#The Associated Press#Trump Russia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Kushner snags book deal with Harper Collins; no deal yet for Trump

Jared Kushner has become the latest Trump administration official to snag a book deal, signing with Harper Collins on Wednesday, even as his father-in-law and former president appears to be getting shunned by publishers. The Broadside Books imprint of Harper Collins said it signed Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former trusted...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New emails reveal a Trump White House gone mad

(CNN) — The newly-revealed series of emails sent by former President Donald Trump's senior advisers after Trump's 2020 election loss to top Justice Department officials are stark evidence of a White House gone mad. The emails themselves look like the stuff that normally gets routed to your spam folder: wild...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

What Is Donald Trump's Age? Former President's Birthday Is Today

Donald Trump will turn 75 on Tuesday and his political action committee (PAC) has called on donors to "surprise" the former president with donations to mark the occasion. The website of Save America, the PAC Trump created, encourages donors to opt-in and match any donations to the committee with a contribution for Trump's birthday on June 14.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Lead witness in Trump inaugural investigation claims Trump was involved

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former advisor to Melania Trump who is now a lead witness in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, appeared Thursday on Cuomo Prime Time and spoke about the role the Trump Organization played in the allocation of funds for events surrounding the former president’s 2017 inauguration.
POTUSMSNBC

'Dangerous game': NY prosecutor says Trump Org execs in serious legal jeopardy

As the Trump Organization criminal probe turns on the heat against Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg, former federal prosecutor Alvin Bragg appears likely to take over the case after DA Cy Vance leaves at the end of the year. Former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Robert Gottlieb discusses what a new DA may mean for the case.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Congress launches new investigation into Trump-era DOJ scandal

What we know is already striking: the Trump-era Justice Department investigators secretly seized communications records from at least two Democratic members of Congress, some of their staffers, and even some of their family members. Over the weekend, the public learned that then-White House Counsel Don McGahn was also targeted after clashing with his boss in the Oval Office.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Emails show Trump pushing DOJ to help with post-election scheme

It was just 10 days ago when the New York Times first reported that then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows "repeatedly" pushed federal law enforcement to "investigate unfounded conspiracy theories" in the aftermath of the 2020 election. At times, the lobbying got quite weird: Meadows thought Jeffrey Rosen, then the acting attorney general, should look into the idea that a contractor in Italy used military satellites to tamper with U.S. voting machines.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The utter predictability of Jared and Ivanka ghosting Donald Trump

(CNN) — Here's the paragraph you need to read today:. "With each passing day away from Washington, former President Donald Trump's grievances continue unabated. And those complaints appear to be driving away two of the people who were closest to him during his White House tenure: his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner."