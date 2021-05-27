A Memorial Day where Black lives also matter

This weekend, hundreds of volunteers will gather at Arlington National Cemetery to visit the graves of people they have no connection to. Throughout the day, they will place wooden flags to honor thousands of veterans on behalf of loved ones who weren’t able to travel to Arlington. The Honor Project, as the effort is called, is the brainchild of Alexandria’s Emily Domenech, who has teamed up with the Pennsylvania-based Travis Manion Foundation, a non-profit that offers support to veterans and the families of fallen soldiers. Together, Domenech and Manion Foundation founder Ryan Manion (who named the organization after her brother, a Marine killed in Iraq in 2007) have gathered 300 volunteers to help pay tribute to 4,000 veterans this weekend. “Memorial Day is [when] civilians are really looking for a way to honor and be grateful for veterans,” says Domenech, a senior policy advisor House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “We’ll give people that opportunity to take a moment and be grateful to those who sacrificed to give them the opportunity to spend time with their families.”