Seventeen years ago, in May of 2004, Pheobe, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica and Joey sipped their last mug of Central Perk coffee and went to that great resting place for classic sitcoms. In the decade and a half since, the careers of Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc have all taken unique twists and turns. Some turned to movies (mostly Aniston), while others took to other TV projects in hopes that one might, however unlikely, re-capture that Friends magic. For their part, TV networks have pretty consistently looked to ride the star power of a Friends alum to new success in other ventures.