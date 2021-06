Air mattresses are a convenient way to make sure you always have a place for guests, both expected and unexpected, to lay their heads. For as long as air mattresses have been around, they've been an excellent temporary solution for not only guests, but situations in which you can't sleep in your regular bed. A good air mattress should be durable, portable, comfortable and firm enough to hold up human bodies. That means you won't wake up on the floor, and you won't need to constantly look for holes or tears that are leaking air. From extra-tall air mattresses to some you can take on the road, these are the best air mattresses to buy for every possible scenario.