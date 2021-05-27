Cancel
Sports

With super regional looming, don't expect UW softball to shrink on the national stage

By MIKE VOREL of The Seattle Times
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Huskies have earned a national audience. Which, following months of games played in near-empty stadiums, is noteworthy. Last weekend, Heather Tarr’s team — saddled disrespectfully with the No. 16 overall seed, after finishing the regular season ranked fifth in the nation — won its regional the hard way, avenging a 2-1 loss to Big Ten champion Michigan by taking the final three games inside Husky Stadium.

www.union-bulletin.com
