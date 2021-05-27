With super regional looming, don't expect UW softball to shrink on the national stage

Another good article on Hoos vs Dallas Baptist. Statistically they are superior to Hoos but. "The biggest question for this Patriots’ lineup will be whether their 3 hole hitter, Jace Grady, and 4 hole, Cole Moore, can play this weekend as both were removed from games last weekend in Forth Worth with injuries. Grady was 2nd on the team in average with a .343 average while Moore came in right behind him with a .331 average. Batting in the cleanup position, Moore was a large part of the home run output with 11 and a .609 slugging percentage."