From South Central With Love: The Story Behind Bricks & Wood’s New Balance 57/40 Collaboration

Long-standing Nike collaborator CLOT, headed by the multi-faceted Edison Chen, is soon to take their talents next door to Converse. The two upcoming Chuck 70s, despite proffering different heights as well as colorways, deliver many of the same details. For example, each pairs’ toe is accented with a slight touch of tan, bridging the two visually regardless of the High and Low-Top’s respective “White” and “Paloma” themes. What’s more, their shoe boxes invite customization, the packaging’s walls dressed both with the label’s Silk Royale print and a playful “HELLO MY NAME IS” sticker. The shoes themselves, however, are not quite as busy, only finished with tonal, debossed logo hits at the tongue, a single contrasted eyelet, and additional laces.