From South Central With Love: The Story Behind Bricks & Wood’s New Balance 57/40 Collaboration

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are the elements of a good brand name? It should be sturdy in its sound, honest in its message and foundational to whatever it’s attempting to build. In the case of Bricks & Wood, founded in 2014 by South Central Los Angeles native Kacey Lynch, the moniker hits all three of these touchpoints. The name is by design: bricks and wood are often the backbones of homes, and if Lynch’s brand is his metaphorical “house,” he’s adding a whole new wing via his first footwear collaboration with New Balance: an elegant take on the 57/40.

IN THIS ARTICLE
