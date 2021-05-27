Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mark Greenawald, MD, on intentional connections among colleagues

AMA
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the AMA's daily COVID-19 update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, a discussion with Mark Greenawald, MD, professor and vice chair of family and community medicine at Carilion Clinic and Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, about how the pandemic has exacerbated physicians' feelings of disconnection and isolation, and how intentional connection among physician colleagues may help.

www.ama-assn.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Medicine#Md#Carilion Clinic#Transcript Transcript#Speaker Mark Greenawald#Physician Colleagues#Intentional Connection#Connections#Community Medicine#Physicians#Professor#Ama Leaders#Policies#Disclaimer#Video#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Virginia Tech
Related
Public HealthNY Daily News

Gagrene, gastric issues among serious symptoms connected to Delta variant of COVID

Grave ailments including hearing loss and gangrene caused by blood clots are among the significant issues reportedly being connected to the Delta variant of COVID-19. That strain of the virus was initially discovered in India and is considered more contagious than other versions of COVID-19, with some research suggesting the variant could cause more dire symptoms, Bloomberg reported.
Sciencewestmedgroup.com

Idaresit E. Udo, MD

Dr. Udo graduated from Stony Brook University with a bachelor of science in biochemistry, and was also elected into Phi Beta Kappa honors society. She was awarded her medical degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and received a master’s degree in global public health from Harvard University School of Public Health.
Women's HealthKevinMD.com

Helen C. Wang, MD

“Thank you. You’re the first to say it’s OK for me not to breastfeed.”. These words have been said to me before by tearful, exhausted mothers. It had been sporadic, but now, it feels like I hear this every day in the clinic. Each time, I feel a rush of mixed feelings as I explain that other options had not been explored because of the known benefits of breastfeeding. I tell …
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

G. Richard Olds, MD

More than 36,000 aspiring physicians recently matched into residencies across the United States. More than 7,500 earned their degrees at international medical schools. These newly minted doctors, many of whom are U.S. citizens who chose to study abroad, will play an outsized role in treating the underserved communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
Health Serviceswestmedgroup.com

David G. Cziner, MD

Dr. David Cziner did his undergraduate studies at Harpur College of Arts and Sciences, State University of New York at Binghamton, where he received a BA with Outstanding Academic Performance in Physics and was invited to join Phi Beta Kappa and Sigma Pi Sigma (the national physics honor society). He was awarded his MD from New York University School of Medicine and did his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Bellevue Hospital Center where he went on to complete a fellowship in Cardiology. Dr. Cziner was a senior fellow in Non-Invasive Cardiology at NYU’s Tisch Hospital.
Health Serviceswestmedgroup.com

Colleen P. Tenan, MD

Dr. Tenan graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in economics. She received her medical degree from New York University School of Medicine, where she was awarded the NYU Healthcare Policy Award for outstanding contribution to the Public Health Department. She completed her residency training at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical College, where she received specialized training in primary care and outpatient medicine.
ScienceKevinMD.com

Pepi Granat, MD

The mission of medicine is to heal the sick. When cure is elusive, it is to relieve distress, and always to comfort. All of us who became physicians had our reasons, but we had to have a genuine interest and ability in science, and an appreciation of people as individuals living in families and societies. We had to be willing to work hard to learn and to keep up with …
Health Serviceswestmedgroup.com

Monaa Zafar, MD

Dr. Zafar is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She earned her bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery at Aga Khan University in Pakistan. She completed her residency at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. Most recently, she was a primary care physician with Mount Sinai Doctors (previously...
Health Serviceswestmedgroup.com

Barry J. Kanner, MD

Dr. Kanner graduated from New York University School of Medicine, followed by a residency in diagnostic radiology at New York University Medical Center. He completed two fellowships- in body imaging and in interventional and vascular radiology–at New York University Medical Center. He is board certified in diagnostic radiology and subspecialty certified in vascular & interventional radiology.
Medical & Biotechbizjournals

Julie Clark, MD

Chief Medical Officer at Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. EDUCATION: Wake Forest University; Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Adverum Biotechnologies, a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, has appointed Julie Clark, M.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. Clark is responsible for clinical strategy and implementation of clinical trials across all phases of development. She brings expertise in clinical development programs and commercial launch initiatives for new therapies for ocular diseases, including at Novartis, ThromboGenics (now Oxurion), and Regeneron.
New York City, NYwestmedgroup.com

Brittany L. Katz, MD

Dr. Katz received her bachelor of science degree in human biology – human health and disease from Brown University and earned her Doctor of Medicine from The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. She completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at the New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York, NY.
Health Serviceslompocvmc.com

Abhishek Mehta, MD, MPH

Dr. Abhishek Mehta is a pediatrician and worked at Sansum Clinic from 2017-18. He is now affiliated with Lompoc Health - North H Center. Medical School: Pramukhswami Medical College, Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, 1998-2004. Residency: University of Kansas School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) Pediatrics Residency Program,...
Philadelphia, PAwestmedgroup.com

Carlos J. Torres, MD

Dr. Torres is board certified in internal medicine and was awarded his medical degree at Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. He completed his internship and residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. Previously, he was an Assistant Professor of Medicine and attending physician at...
Public Healthwestmedgroup.com

Jessica E. Simkins, MD

Dr. Simkins received her Bachelor of Science in food science and human nutrition from the University of Florida. She earned her Master of Public Health with a concentration in social and behavioral sciences from Yale University, followed by her Doctor of Medicine from University of Florida. Dr. Simkins then went on to complete her pediatric residency at St. Louis Children’s Hospital-Washington University.
Collegesphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Intentional philanthropy to diversify science

Last week, Michael Bloomberg announced a $150 million gift to my alma mater, Johns Hopkins University, to provide permanent funding for a hundred STEM PhD students from minority-serving institutions. The gift is noteworthy not for its amount but rather for its potential to increase PhD attainment for Black and Latinx students in STEM fields.
Health Serviceswestmedgroup.com

Barry S. Kimmel, MD

Dr. Kimmel is an American Board Certified Urologist who achieved his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Miami in Florida. Dr. Kimmel continued on to complete his residency and internship in general surgery at St. Luke’s/Roosevelt Hospital Center in NY. He then specialized in Urology with a residency in urology at Mount Sinai Medical Center and a fellowship in urologic oncology research at the University of Pennsylvania.
Mental HealthKevinMD.com

Shelley Kolton, MD

An excerpt from Brain Storm: A Life in Pieces. The first time it happened, I sat only a few feet away from Yael in her tiny office, a position that usually made me feel safe, but this time I was about to explode. “Shelley, what’s going on?”. I couldn’t squelch...
Nashville, TNwestmedgroup.com

Alicia I. Robbins, MD

Dr. Robbins is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She received a bachelor of arts in comparative literature from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. She was awarded her medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, NY. She completed her residency in the...
Health Serviceswestmedgroup.com

Margaret A. Daly, MD

Dr. Daly is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She earned her medical degree from New York Medical College. She completed her residency at Lenox Hill Hospital, Northwell Health. Dr. Daly graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree from The State University of New...
Albert Einsteinwestmedgroup.com

Channa G. Ovits, MD

Dr. Channa Ovits earned her Doctor of Medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine where she was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA), a national honor medical society. She then went on to complete her preliminary year of residency in internal medicine at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital followed by her dermatology residency at New York University, Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology.