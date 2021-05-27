Mark Greenawald, MD, on intentional connections among colleagues
Watch the AMA's daily COVID-19 update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today's COVID-19 Update, a discussion with Mark Greenawald, MD, professor and vice chair of family and community medicine at Carilion Clinic and Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, about how the pandemic has exacerbated physicians' feelings of disconnection and isolation, and how intentional connection among physician colleagues may help.