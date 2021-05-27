Will Ospreay Discusses Giving Bea Priestley The Oscutter, Says It Was Her Idea

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, stopping by once again to bring you the hottest wrestling gossip making the rounds on the internet. Today's big scoops about Zelina Vega and Bea Priestley come from Fightful Select and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, but your El Presidente is here to redistribute this wealth of wrestling knowledge from behind the paywalls of the capitalist scum who control the means of rumor production, giving it to the people instead! And so what if your El Presidente skims a little bit off the top? Do I not deserve to prosper too, comrades? Haw haw haw haw!