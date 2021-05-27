Will Ospreay Discusses Giving Bea Priestley The Oscutter, Says It Was Her Idea
Will Ospreay shocked the world following his New Japan Cup 2021 victory, delivering the Oscutter to his girlfriend Bea Priestley. The moment was designed to show the lengths Ospreay was willing to go to in order to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship but was met with backlash online given Ospreay's alleged involvement in blackballing Pollyanna from wrestling, which came to light during the Speaking Out movement.www.fightful.com