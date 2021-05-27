Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Not enough data to back use of inhaled steroids for COVID-19 -EU regulator

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday there was not enough evidence to support the use of inhaled corticosteroids in patients with COVID-19, but backed the use of dexamethasone based on sufficient data.

Although its COVID-19 taskforce has not found any safety risks for corticosteroids so far, the possibility of harm in patients who have normal oxygen levels cannot be ruled out, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

Scientists have been studying the benefits of several inflammation-fighting medicines to treat COVID-19, including some arthritis treatments and corticosteroids such as dexamethasone and budesonide.

An infection of the novel coronavirus can cause swelling in organs, including the lungs, which can also lead to severe complications.

The EMA in September endorsed dexamethasone for treating COVID-19 patients with breathing problems after a British trial showed it helped cut death rates in severely ill, hospitalised patients. The decades old drug is cheap and widely available.

"More evidence from clinical trials is necessary to establish the benefits of inhaled corticosteroids in people with COVID-19," the EMA said.

Corticosteroids are lab-made medicines, which work in the body like the hormone cortisol in fighting and controlling swelling. Inhaled versions are typically used to treat lung problems such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

A UK trial last month showed treating COVID-19 patients at home with inhaled budesonide can speed up their recovery. Budesonide is sold as Pulmicort by AstraZeneca (AZN.L).

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#European Union#Covid 19#Eu Data#Asthma#Arthritis#Support Levels#Ema#British#Inhaled Corticosteroids#Inhaled Versions#Inhaled Budesonide#Covid 19 Patients#Sufficient Data#Drug#Lung Problems#Normal Oxygen Levels#Treatments#Lab Made Medicines#Severe Complications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Worldbirminghamnews.net

Chinese Scientists Developing Inhalable COVID Vaccine

Chinese state media report that scientists are developing an inhalable, fine-mist COVID-19 vaccine. The Chinese Food and Drug Administration has approved the vaccine for expanded clinical trials and is applying for emergency use of the vaccine. Also in China, Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use for...
PharmaceuticalsWNMT AM 650

Chilean health regulator approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s public health regulator has approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, it said in a statement on Monday. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has already been rolled out in Chile for those 17 and older since emergency approval was granted in December and will now be offered also for children aged 12 to 16, the ISP regulator said.
Public HealthPosted by
MuckRock

Digging into pandemic data with Documenting COVID-19

The team behind Documenting COVID-19, a MuckRock partner that helps collect, analyze, and report on COVID-19 data and information around the country, gave a free training for journalists and information seekers on Thursday, May 6. In this training, Derek Kravitz, Mohar Chatterjee, and Kyra Senese share how they’ve tackled the...
Public HealthMedscape News

Moderna Seeks EU, Canada Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine's Use in Teens

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Moderna Inc said on Monday it has submitted applications to the European and Canadian health regulators seeking authorization for the expanded use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents. The company said it plans to file for an emergency use authorization with the U.S. FDA and other regulatory...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Thailand says has enough supplies for start of COVID-19 vaccinations

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will have its promised amount of COVID-19 vaccines for use during this month, a health official said on Friday, amid supply concern and public anxiety ahead of a so far chaotic mass immunisation drive. Some hospitals have postponed vaccination appointments citing lack of supply, the hospitals...
Worldbostonstar.com

EU won't use J&J Covid-19 shots from time of US contamination issue

Europe's drug regulator said on Friday batches of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine made for the region around the time when contamination issues were revealed at a US manufacturing site would, as a precaution, not be used. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not say how many shots were affected,...
Public Healthkfgo.com

EU regulator flags contamination in some J&J COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – Europe’s drug regulator said on Friday authorities in the region were aware that a batch of the active substance used in Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine had been contaminated with materials for another shot made at the same site. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun...
Public Healthbirminghamnews.net

U.S. states warned over scaling back on reporting COVID-19 data: media

NEW YORK, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Only about half of U.S. states still provide daily updates on key COVID-19 metrics such as new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations, a trend that worries some public health experts, CNN reported on Friday. Two of the largest scale-backs took effect this week, with...
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

Statement for healthcare professionals: How COVID-19 vaccines are regulated for safety and effectiveness

Healthcare professionals and public health authorities have a central role in discussing vaccination against COVID-19 with their patients. Vaccines play a critical role in preventing deaths, hospitalisation caused by infectious diseases. Emerging data on effectiveness indicates that licenced COVID-19vaccines are contributing to controlling the spread of the disease. Until widespread vaccination has been achieved, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people need to be aware of the additional protective behaviours required to control the pandemic locally.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

COVID-19-Helminth Syndemic May Curb Vaccine Efficacy in Tropical Areas

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Researchers and clinicians in Latin America suggest a potential synergistic epidemic, or syndemic, between helminth infection and COVID-19 and urge research on strategies to decrease helminth co-infection before implementation of a COVID-19-vaccine initiative. "The effects of these pathogens on COVID-19 vaccines efficacy must be considered...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Using AI to fight COVID-19

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) belongs to the Coronavirdiae family and can be characterized as a positive-sense single-stranded RNA virus, which mainly infects birds, mammals, and humans. SARS-CoV-2, which emerged in Wuhan, China, causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). To date, there have been approximately 173 million infections confirmed worldwide, with a mortality rate of 2.19%.
Pharmaceuticalstheedgemarkets.com

EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot

BENGALURU/FRANKFURT (June 11): Europe's drug regulator on Friday identified another very rare blood condition as a potential side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and said it was looking into cases of heart inflammation after inoculation with all coronavirus shots. The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) safety committee said that capillary leak...
Public HealthNature.com

Using ‘big data’ to disentangle aging and COVID-19

Arthur et al. leverage different types of big data, either generated in house from cohorts of healthy aging and COVID-19, or downloaded from the ever-increasing public data archives, to disentangle the distinct cellular and proteomic mechanisms of COVID-19 and aging. The last few decades have seen an explosive rise in...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID-19 Vaccines Will Not Be Enough. We Also Need Effective Treatments

COVID-19 vaccines are the miracle that has significantly suppressed the pandemic in a number of countries, including the United States, where the current seven-day moving averages of cases and deaths are at levels not seen since March of 2020. With continued aggressive vaccination, we can further suppress the numbers – getting us closer to pre-pandemic “normality.”