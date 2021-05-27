What Is Ethereum 2.0 and When Will It Happen?

If you are looking for a major catalyst that may drive the price of Ether (CRYPTO:ETH), the native cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network, then look no further than Ethereum 2.0. Ethereum 2.0 is a set of upgrades currently in progress on the Ethereum blockchain that would make the network more scalable, secure, and sustainable. These upgrades have actually been in development since 2014 and represent a major transition for the world’s second-most popular cryptocurrency. Let’s take a look at what Ethereum 2.0 is and when the updates may go live.