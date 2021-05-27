Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Skydiver’s parachute gets caught in power lines leaving him dangling for over an hour

By marcutti
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many people have skydiving near the top of their bucket list. The thrill seeking activity has become a go-to for people looking to create some excitement in their life. Sadly for one skydiver, his landing ended up being more eventful than the actual skydiving. California rescue crews had to save a skydiver recently after his parachute got caught in power lines, leaving him dangling for over an hour.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Parachute#Skydivers#Skydiving#Accident#Fox News#California Rescue Crews#Firefighters#Man#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
Riverside County, CAPosted by
Audacy

Brush fire in Southern California destroys 2 homes, injures firefighter

A brush fire has prompted mandatory evacuations on Sunday for residents of the eastern Riverside County community of Pinyon Crest. U.S. Forest Service firefighters said the fire, deemed the Flats Fire, broke out Sunday morning around 11:00 a.m. As of 3:30 p.m., the blaze charred 250 acres, destroyed two homes and damaged three. One firefighter has been injured and transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
New York City, NYPosted by
Audacy

Police: 2 killed in DWI, hit-and-run crashes in Queens

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Two crashes in Queens—one involving a hit-and-run driver and the other an alleged drunk driver—left two men dead early Sunday morning, police said. The first crash happened around 3:10 a.m. at 144th Street and Foch Boulevard in South Jamaica. Police said a 53-year-old man was...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Audacy

1 dead after car strikes protesters in Uptown

One person was taken into custody late Sunday night after driving a vehicle into a group of protesters gathered at West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South in Uptown. Minneapolis Police said through a news release that police officers monitoring the protest on camera witnessed an eastbound vehicle drive into the a group of protesters at 11:39 p.m.
Menifee, CAValley News

Punctured natural gas line prompts road closure in Menifee

A gas main was punctured at a construction site in Menifee today, prompting firefighters to shut down a road. The rupture was reported about 9:35 a.m. in the area of Calle Tomas and Newport Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said several engine crews were sent to the location and discovered that workers at a development had inadvertently struck a two-inch diameter line, causing natural gas to escape. No evacuations of surrounding residences was ordered, but crews and Menifee police officers closed Newport for a half-mile going in both directions as a precaution, according to reports from the scene. SoCal Gas technicians were summoned to make repairs, which were expected to be completed in the early afternoon hours. The gas company offers free.
Los Angeles, CANBC News

One arrested in connection with wildfire raging in western Los Angeles

One man has been arrested in connection with a roaring brushfire that has vexed Southern California first responders all weekend, authorities said Monday. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas announced the arrest of a suspect in the Palisades Fire, but didn't reveal any other details such as his name or what specifically led to the apprehension.
Bloomington, CARedlands Daily Facts

Bloomington woman dies in Jurupa Valley crash with UPS truck

A Bloomington woman died following a Saturday evening, May 15, collision with a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. At about 6:37 p.m., the driver of a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive when the truck was struck by a Toyota Corolla headed south on Armstrong Road at a high rate of speed, the Sheriff’s Department said. Responding deputies and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire crews located the driver of the Corolla with severe injuries and she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Menifee, CAValley News

Fire damages Menifee home

A fire damaged a home in Menifee, Saturday, May 15. Firefighters dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to the 24800 block of Sunset Vista Avenue had the blaze contained at 8:20 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. Firefighters said they would be at the scene for approximately two hours for overhaul. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Indio, CAmynewsla.com

Flames Damage Indio Home

Flames damaged a home in Indio Saturday evening, displacing two people. The fire was reported at 6:10 p.m. in a 3,000-square-foot home in the 78800 block of Sunrise Mountain View, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The flames were out by 7:07 p.m., fire officials said. A firefighter was...
Jurupa Valley, CAmynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Crash Involving UPS Truck in Jurupa Valley

A woman was killed in a crash between a sedan and a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The collision occurred just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive...
Corona, CAmynewsla.com

Injured Hiker Rescued from Fresno Trail near Corona

A rescue helicopter was used to pull an injured hiker off a trail near Corona Saturday. The injury was reported around 11:30 a.m. about 2 1/2 miles up Fresno Trail in the Santa Ana Mountains, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. A helicopter crew extracted the injured hiker, who...
ArtsLaist.com

Morning Brief: The Palisades Fire, Tax Day, And The Art Of Kobe

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make. LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent. Good morning, L.A. It’s May 17. Wildfire season in California is quickly turning into a year-round...
Riverside, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Ambitious silkworm project unraveled but helped create Riverside

Lots of people with clever ideas have succeeded in the Inland Empire, but 150 years ago one group’s rather ambitious plan went nowhere. But it should be noted that this failed scheme had one rather positive bit of fallout — the creation of the city of Riverside. In the early...
Whitewater, CAmynewsla.com

Two People Injured in I-10 Crash Near Whitewater

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Whitewater Saturday, including one person who had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters. The collision happened at 8:18 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 near the Whitewater rest stop, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was...
Temecula, CAspectrumnews1.com

Pechanga Resort to fully reopen next week

TEMECULA, Calif. (CNS) — The Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula will completely reopen to the public next week, with all amenities available in time for the summer season, after more than a year of many facilities being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced. What You Need To Know.