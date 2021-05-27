Skydiver’s parachute gets caught in power lines leaving him dangling for over an hour
Many people have skydiving near the top of their bucket list. The thrill seeking activity has become a go-to for people looking to create some excitement in their life. Sadly for one skydiver, his landing ended up being more eventful than the actual skydiving. California rescue crews had to save a skydiver recently after his parachute got caught in power lines, leaving him dangling for over an hour.www.audacy.com