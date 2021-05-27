Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

CVS Health announces #OneStepCloser sweepstakes to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0ryj_0aDKIcgs00

Beginning June 1, CVS Health will hold sweepstakes to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and thank its customers.

Eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win prizes like gift cards, seven-day cruises and a VIP trip to the Super Bowl through weekly drawings.

“We're grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

According to the CDC, 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a vaccine. CVS Health is working to close gaps in hesitancy and provide a positive reminder of the activities that are possible once vaccinated.

Anyone age 18 and up who received a vaccination or certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health before the sweepstakes end on July 10 is eligible to win.

CVS Health employees who meet the requirements are also eligible to enter.

To learn more, click here.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Cdc#Covid 19#Sweepstakes#Vaccine Doses#The Gift#Gift Cards#Cdc#Cvs Health Employees#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Eligible Customers#Prizes#Medical#Adults#Seven Day Cruises#Dr Kyu Rhee#July#Weekly Drawings#Population#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
NCAAWGAL

CVS Sweepstakes offers cash, prizes, trips for people who get vaccinated

CVS Sweepstakes is offering chances at big prizes to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting June 1, CVS Health is offering customers who either already got the vaccine or will get it the chance to enter the #onstepcloser sweepstakes. Prizes include:. Cash giveaways ranging from $500 to $5,000.
Healthmymcmedia.org

Vaccinated at a CVS Pharmacy? You Can Enter Several Sweepstakes

A VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI—along with several other potential prizes—is now available for those vaccinated at a CVS Pharmacy. CVS Health announced that starting Tuesday, customers who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine or plan to receive the vaccine through one of its pharmacies can enter into several sweepstakes. CVS...
Monroe County Advocate

SHA officials encourage area residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

Sweetwater Hospital Association officials are encouraging local residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Since its initial FDA approval, Sweetwater Hospital Association (SHA), along with other community healthcare providers, has been working to get as many COVID-19 vaccination shots in arms as possible. SHA staff members have offered vaccinations to in-patients, organized walk-in and drive-up clinics at the hospital, held mass vaccination clinics in several locations throughout the county, taken vaccinations to nursing home residents and gone directly to many residences to ensure those who are homebound are not forgotten.
drugstorenews.com

Kroger partners with Trae Young, Turner Sports to encourage COVID-19 vaccination in Atlanta

"Over the last year I have seen my community devastated by the impact of COVID-19,” Young said. "It's hit us harder than most. I've been so inspired by the work Kroger and their Kroger Health team are doing to help us get past this pandemic, and I'm honored to partner with them to drive awareness and education of the vaccine in Atlanta and around the country. As a young Black man, I understand the challenges our community faces. Young people and people of color are lagging behind when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, and I am passionate about helping bridge that gap."
Hudson, MAspectrumnews1.com

CVS Health is encouraging people to get vaccinated before summer travel

HUDSON, Mass. - More than 72% of Americans are expected to travel this summer, nearly doubling the 37% in 2020. CVS Health is encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine so they can travel more confidently this summer. CVS says they’re also seeing an increase of parents sending their children...
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Health department reaches COVID-19 vaccine milestone

MANISTEE — District Health Department #10 reported on Thursday report that, as of June 1, approximately 100,461 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the 10-county jurisdiction, including first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines. DHD#10 launched "a highly coordinated effort" since the COVID-19...
Wicked Local

Harbor Health announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Quincy College

QUINCY — Harbor Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic located at the Quincy College campus at Cordage Commerce Center in North Plymouth is now open to anyone age 12 and younger. Patients and people who are not patients of Harbor Community Health Center - Plymouth from all surrounding communities are welcome to...
NBC Los Angeles

Kroger Co. Offers $1 Million Prizes to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations

The parent company of the Ralphs grocery store chain announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive drive Thursday, offering people who get vaccinated at its stores a chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year. Dubbed the "#CommunityImmunity Giveaway," the program will award $1 million to five winners who...
Public Healthgarretthealth.org

June COVID-19 Vaccination & Testing Clinics Announced

The Garrett County Health Department will no longer be using the MEDCO Building for COVID-19 vaccinations. All clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations will be conducted at the Garrett County Health Department locations in Oakland and Grantsville, or at specially scheduled community clinics. Unless otherwise announced, both Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccine will be available.
laruecountyherald.com

UofL Health to require COVID-19 vaccine

In an unprecedented move, the University of Louisville Health has taken the first step mandating vaccinations. “As an academic health system committed to improving the health of our communities, it is imperative for UofL Health to take the lead in requiring vaccinations for our team members and providers to protect our patients, their families, our community, and our colleagues,” a May 26 announcement said.
Posted by
WOKV

Coronavirus: Kroger giving away $5M, free groceries in COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes

CINCINNATI — Kroger shoppers nationwide now have millions of new reasons to consider receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Kroger Health, the health care arm of Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co., launched its vaccination incentive program Thursday, offering customers and associates who get their vaccines in a Kroger clinic or pharmacy the opportunity to win one of five $1 million payouts and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year.
Augusta Free Press

Update on COVID-19 vaccinations at Augusta Health

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. We’re approaching the 40,000 mark of community members fully COVID-19 vaccinated at Augusta Health vaccination clinics. Update on vaccination efforts. Augusta Health is vaccinating everyone age 12 and older who lives, works or goes to school in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moderna...
staradvertiser.com

Kaiser opens ‘ImmUNITY’ sweepstakes for those vaccinated against COVID-19

Kaiser Permanente is launching a sweepstakes campaign as part of a national effort to vaccinate 70% of adults in the United States against COVID-19 with at least one shot by the Fourth of July. The “ImmUNITY sweepstakes” was officially launched at noon on Tuesday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on...
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Public health officials encouraged by decline in COVID-19 cases

Jun. 8—As COVID-19 case rates continue to decline in Cobb, eligible citizens are still encouraged to get vaccinated at sites throughout the county, Lisa Crossman, deputy director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, told the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday. As of Monday, 44% of Cobb County residents have received at least...
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati-Based Kroger Launching #CommunityImmunity Giveaways This Week to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations

Ohio's Vax-a-Million drawings have captured the nation's attention when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine incentives, but Cincinnati's Kroger is promoting vaccines through its own million-dollar giveaways. The supermarket chain will launch #CommunityImmunity this week, a campaign to encourage residents of Cincinnati and beyond to get vaccinated from coronavirus, a release...