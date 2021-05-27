THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri, U.S. hit pandemic lows for new unemployment claims

The number of new state and national unemployment claims both hit pandemic lows last week.

According to data from Missouri's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, 5,852 residents filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending on May 22.

Shortly after the pandemic began last year, the number of new claims was more than 17 times that of last week's. During the week ending on April 11, 2020, 101,722 Missourians applied for unemployment benefits.

Nationally, the number of new jobless claims also dropped to a new pandemic low.

The U.S. Department of Labor said 406,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. The number was down by about 38,000 from the prior week. Since January, the number of weekly applications has dropped by more than half.

The low numbers in both Missouri and across the United States show a strengthening job market as the economy continues to reopen.

