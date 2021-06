The 2016 killing of Dalian Atkinson at the hands of West Mercia police has, at last, made it through the slow churn of the UK’s underfunded justice system. Nearly half a decade after Atkinson’s death, the policeman who tased the former Premiership footballer – for six times longer than standard practice – is finally standing trial. While racism clearly played a huge part in this tragedy and its unfolding, Atkinson’s case also raises specific questions about the role of Tasers in British policing.