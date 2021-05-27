Niobrara Scenic River Celebrates 30 Years

Challenge yourself to explore the Niobrara River Valley to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Niobrara National Scenic River. Niobrara National Scenic River became a unit of the National Park Service on May 24, 1991. Join the Niobrara River Challenge, by hiking, floating and viewing the film in the Visitor Center and earn a limited-edition bandana courtesy of Cherry County Tourism. The challenge can be done in any particular order. Hike the Fort Falls Trail at the Fort Niobrara National Wildlife refuge and snap a selfie at the rock outcropping by the hiking sign. The next part of the Challenge is snapping a selfie of yourself floating any section of the Niobrara National Scenic River. Finally, stop into the Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center, watch the film, and snap the final selfie. Show all the selfies to a ranger and earn your bandana! The Parks Service announced the total number of people who utilized the river last year was an all time high of 102,000. For more information, please call 402-376-1901 or visit www.nps.gov/niob<http://www.nps.gov/niob>. Visitor center hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. Summer hours begin May 28. The visitor center will be open daily from 8:30 to 4:30 CT. Admission is free of charge.