Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Niobrara Scenic River Celebrates 30 Years

By admin
kvsh.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChallenge yourself to explore the Niobrara River Valley to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Niobrara National Scenic River. Niobrara National Scenic River became a unit of the National Park Service on May 24, 1991. Join the Niobrara River Challenge, by hiking, floating and viewing the film in the Visitor Center and earn a limited-edition bandana courtesy of Cherry County Tourism. The challenge can be done in any particular order. Hike the Fort Falls Trail at the Fort Niobrara National Wildlife refuge and snap a selfie at the rock outcropping by the hiking sign. The next part of the Challenge is snapping a selfie of yourself floating any section of the Niobrara National Scenic River. Finally, stop into the Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center, watch the film, and snap the final selfie. Show all the selfies to a ranger and earn your bandana! The Parks Service announced the total number of people who utilized the river last year was an all time high of 102,000. For more information, please call 402-376-1901 or visit www.nps.gov/niob<http://www.nps.gov/niob>. Visitor center hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. Summer hours begin May 28. The visitor center will be open daily from 8:30 to 4:30 CT. Admission is free of charge.

kvsh.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niobrara River#Ct#River Valley#The National Park Service#The Parks Service#Cherry County Tourism#Visitor Center Hours#Summer Hours#Admission#Selfie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Hiking
Related
Austin, TXaustinfamily.com

Camp Celebrates 50 Years

Camp Doublecreek, located in Round Rock, has been offering Austin area children a memorable day camp experience since 1971. The first summer brought 36 campers through the gates and since then, over 50,000 campers have experienced the joy of camp. This summer, Camp Doublecreek celebrates 50 years of providing a variety of classic and exciting outdoor activities to campers ages 4-14.
Fairfield Glade, TNCrossville Chronicle

Hike on the Wild and Scenic Obed River trails

The last spring Friday hike is on Friday, May 28, when the Fairfield Glade Hiking group will drive 34 miles to the Lilly Bluff Trails on the Obed River. Along this 5.7 miles moderate hike on three trails, Point, Overlook and Boulder Field, there are high bluffs, sculptured cliffs and forested slopes. The elevation change is slight but the rating is moderate due to the length. Bring water and snacks to enjoy on the trails. After the hike, we will travel to the nearby Lilly Pad Hopyard, a nano-brewery where you can purchase food from food trucks or eat your packed lunch to celebrate another fun hiking season.
Stamford, CTNew Haven Register

In Photos: Springtime Celebration at Mill River Park in Stamford

STAMFORD — Despite the heat, families turned out for the Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF) Springtime Celebration at Mill River Park on Sunday. The event featured performances by Project Music, Stamford High School’s Strawberry Hill Players, Westhill High School’s Jazz Ensemble, Stamford High Madrigals, and Stamford Hoop Girls. Rippowam Middle School’s Sid Watson provided DJ music between sets and winners of Excellence in Education awards were announced.
TravelTravel Weekly

Scenic enhances 2022 European river itineraries

On board enrichment managers will accompany all Scenic Europe river cruises in 2022. They will be responsible for hosting cabaret nights, cooking lessons, wine tastings and lectures. New experiences offered will also include an on board glassblowing demonstration, painting classes for passengers sailing the Rhone and a lecture from a...
Traveltravelmole.com

Scenic unveils 2022 Europe river cruising programme

Scenic has unveiled new Scenic Enrich Experiences with the release of its 2022 European River Cruises Collection. For 2022 it is introducing an onboard Enrichment Manager on all Europe river cruises, who is responsible for hosting cabaret nights, cooking lessons, wine tastings, and informative lectures. Some new experiences offered include...
TravelPosted by
AFAR

Scenic East Coast Road Trips to Take This Year

Elevated views abound on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Pick a podcast, gas up (or charge up), and hit the road for one of these epic drives. What better way to celebrate the end of pandemic isolation and lockdowns than to hop in the car with the family or a dear friend and hit the road this summer? Here are six memorable excursions that will take you up and down large swaths of the diverse East Coast, traveling awe-inspiring coastal roads and nature-packed interior routes.
TravelPosted by
PennLive.com

Don’t pet the bison and other tips from national park rangers

Expecting a busy summer, but with communities near some parks still operating with reduced services, schedules and staffing, the National Park Service has published a list of top visitation tips from park rangers. “We are excited to welcome visitors back to the great outdoors for their vacations at parks and...
Sun-Gazette

Patinaz celebrates 10-year anniversary

Patinaz, at 38 W. Fourth St., is celebrating 10 years of business with a giveaway event during First Friday. The owners and artisans, Suzette Mason of Simply Sterling Designs and Jule Hanford of Jule’s Artwear, sell an assortment of their own unique handcrafted jewelry, as well as a variety of eclectic pieces crafted by artists from the greater Williamsport area.
Aurora, INeaglecountryonline.com

The Speakman House Celebrates 175 Years

The Speakman House was fully restored in 2019. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Speakman House is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year. To celebrate the current owners, Mark Banschbach and Guinevere Emery, are hosting a historic milestone tour, showing off renovation highlights and unveiling a commemorative painting featuring the Speakman house.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Only

This Scenic Raft Trip Along The Boise River In Idaho Is A Relaxing Way To Spend An Afternoon

Summer activities are endless in Boise, Idaho. Hiking, camping, stargazing, and state parks are all just a short drive away. However, one of the summer’s most beloved activities can be enjoyed without even leaving town! Floating the Boise River in the summer is a time-honored tradition for Idahoans. With the help of Boise River Outdoor […] The post This Scenic Raft Trip Along The Boise River In Idaho Is A Relaxing Way To Spend An Afternoon appeared first on Only In Your State.
Sperryville, VARappahannock News

Thornton River Art celebrates Rappahannock artists

A delighted smile is the natural response to stepping over the threshold of Sperryville’s Thornton River Art. The space bursts with happy colors. Landscapes glow, stained glass sparkles, pottery gleams, jewelry glitters and metal work shines. Everywhere, beauty vies for the eye, and practically every piece claims the “made in Rappahannock” distinction.
Advocacycastlepinesconnection.com

Dads celebrated for year-round contributions

A grassroots group of philanthropic Castle Rock dads is being celebrated on more than just Father’s Day for its well-earned reputation for making a difference in the community. The Dads of Castle Rock (DoCR), a community outreach organization with a Facebook following of 2,267 people and counting, plans out ways...
Taos, NMTaos News

The Couse Foundation celebrates 20 years

Davison Koenig, executive director and curator for the Couse-Sharp Historic Site, is fond of quoting the late author Frank Waters and his take on the community Waters knew as well as just about anyone: "For a tiny hinterland community that has never heard the whistle of a train, Taos' impact has been exceeded by few metropolitan communities."
Festivalpineknotnews.com

Memorial Day celebrations are full-on this year

While military organizations visited local cemeteries last Memorial Day despite the pandemic, members are pleased that this year's events will look a little more normal - including the larger ceremonies at Cloquet's Veterans Park and Carlton's Hillside Cemetery on Monday. "It's been a pretty hard year for veterans," said Gary...