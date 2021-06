As the popularity — and price — of bitcoin, dogecoin and ethereum continue to rise, so too do the online scams associated with those digital currencies. Americans have lost more than $80 million in cryptocurrency investment scams since October, a 1,000% increase from the fall of 2019, according to Federal Trade Commission data. People between the ages of 20 and 39 were hit particularly hard, representing about 44% of the reported losses, the FTC said.