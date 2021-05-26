The plunge in cryptocurrency prices since April doesn’t appear to have knocked Coinbase (COIN) off its stride so far in the second quarter. “I think that those who were new to this space may have under estimated the volatility that we can see in this market. But crypto is volatile, and we have to remember this is a really young industry and a very nascent asset class. So while we have seen a lot of volatility, we have been dealing with this since the very beginning,” said Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas on Yahoo Finance Live. “And the momentum that we are seeing is continuing. There’s a lot of interest in crypto. We shared it on our first earnings call just recently, with the momentum we saw in Q1 had continued into Q2 and we are optimistic at this point that we are going to see similar levels of excitement in volume on our platform that we saw in the first quarter.”