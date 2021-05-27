Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

bitcoin price: Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Dogecoin and others retreat

cryptofinancialtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI: Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether gave up their gains on Thursday as environmental concerns rose due to cryptocurrency mining. Iran put a blanket ban on cryptocurrency mining for the next four months as widespread power outages stirred public dissatisfaction across the country. Randal Quarles, Vice chair for...

cryptofinancialtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Randal Quarles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency Mining#Major Currencies#Financial Transactions#Financial Markets#Market Prices#Crypto Cart#Coinmarketcap Com#Tether#Binance Coin#Xrp#Usd Coin#Internet Computer#Zebpay#Tron#Trx#Tron#Tps#Bittorrent#Etmarkets Com#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

Trade RIOT Stock as Bitcoin’s Price Volatility Soars to New Heights

At a trading range of $1.93 to $79.50, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) has all the volatility suitable for an active trader. The wild swings in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will decide where RIOT stock heads to, next. This would suggest that traders cannot predict what the upside potential is for Riot.
Marketsbbcgossip.com

3 potential bullish catalysts for Ethereum price in June

As of June 1, Ether (ETH) has dipped by more than 40% after establishing a record high of $4,384 in May. The major move downhill in the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has prompted many analysts to predict additional declines. For instance, Clem Chambers, chief executive of financial analytics portal ADFVN.com, sees the recent ETH/USD plunge as reminiscent of the beginning of 2018’s crypto crash that preceded a 24,000%-plus bull run.
Businesscryptofinancialtimes.com

DeVere unveils exclusive product linked to Bitcoin and Ethereum futures

DeVere Group has launched a fixed-yield bond that tracks futures of Bitcoin and Ether on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange over a one-year maturity period. Nigel Green, deVere Group chief executive and founder said: “I’m confident that this structured note will prove to be an extremely popular and rewarding addition to investors’ asset allocation strategy, helping with all-important portfolio diversification.
Marketsdatadriveninvestor.com

Why Bitcoin is the hardest money in the world

Why is Bitcoin the best form of hard money ever invented? Let’s find out by comparing it with the competitors and the asset it is often (wrongly) paired with. Very often when talking about Bitcoin with people who have just met it there are many questions that arise and sometimes remain unanswered. From this point of view, the media certainly does not help novices to deeply understand the intrinsic qualities of cryptocurrency by bringing examples and false myths that result in extreme ignorance in the field. It all starts with a simple step that no one takes to fully understand how Bitcoin works: reading the whitepaper. The analogy is similar with any equipment and software language that surrounds us: before using it or allowing yourself to have an opinion about it maybe it’s good to read the instruction booklet. Knowledge of the inner workings therefore leads mainstream finance experts to compare Bitcoin to Dutch tulips in the 1600s rather than other systems that have nothing to do with cryptocurrency. So let’s try to get some clarity in understanding why Bitcoin is the hardest currency ever invented on earth.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Dogecoin smashes crypto market calm with massive surge following Coinbase Pro listing

The price of bitcoin continues to trade within a very narrow band on Wednesday, having enjoyed a remarkable period of stability since the weekend.This calm has extended across much of the crypto market, with other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and bitcoin cash moving by less than 2 per cent over the last 24 hours.Dogecoin has been the one notable exception, shooting up by around 10 per cent after popular crypto exchange Coinbase added the meme-based asset to its professional trading platform.The addition of dogecoin to Coinbase Pro will allow traders to buy and sell the cryptocurrency from Thursday, 3 June, “if liquidity conditions are met”.Dogecoin fan and unofficial spokesperson Elon Musk celebrated the news by resharing a meme showing a ‘dogecoin standard’ dust cloud enveloping the ‘global financial system’. “It’s inevitable,” the technology billionaire wrote as the caption. You can follow all the latest news and updates from the crypto market right here.
StocksStreet.Com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Little Changed as Extreme Volatility Subsides

The price of Bitcoin was little changed on Tuesday and other cryptocurrencies including Ether and the now-household-name Dogecoin were slightly higher after a weekend of surprise calm in the crypto market following a month of extreme volatility. At last check, the price of Bitcoin was down 1.3% at $36,289, while...
CurrenciesCoinDesk

Bitcoin’s Long-Term Put Options See Sustained Demand as Price Consolidates

“Longer-term bitcoin options [skew] are seeing sustained prints above zero for the first time this year, indicating demand for puts,” Federick Collins, a seasoned options trader and researcher at Glassnode, tweeted Monday. “Before this, bitcoin was the only major asset besides gold and Japanese yen to consistently trade with a more expensive upside.”
Marketsbtcmanager.com

Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Traders Turn to OTC Desks to Circumvent Ban

Trading activities on Chinese over-the-counter (OTC) desks have started to gain momentum once again just a few weeks after authorities announced plans to crack down on bitcoin (BTC) trading and mining operations, according to a Bloomberg report on May 30, 2021. Crypto Trading Activities Gradually Resuming. It appears Chinese bitcoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Classic Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $166,998.96 and $36,069.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Coinbase Global Inc stock slumps as the crypto markets turn bearish again

NASDAQ:COIN falls by 4.27% and lags the broader markets to close the week. Crypto markets fall again as volatility continues. The Bank of Japan adds another bearish voice to the crypto craze. NASDAQ:COIN capped off a tumultuous week of trading, as the recent bullish gains flipped bearish on Friday, amidst...
CurrenciesBloomberg

Bitcoin Unlikely to Dodge Regulation for Long, Sweden Says

Follow us @crypto for our full coverage. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are unlikely to escape regulatory oversight as supervisory authorities respond to the sheer popularity of the phenomenon, according to the governor of Sweden’s central bank. Though monetary policy officials have voiced near universal skepticism toward Bitcoin and its rivals,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin, Ether Etch largest daily gains in a week

Bitcoin was changing hands around $37,200 at press time, after bouncing off lows around $34,000. The world’s two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, bitcoin and ether, have rebounded from seven-day lows. Bitcoin was up 8.8%, over the past 24 hours having clawed back more than $3,000 from May 31 lows...
Marketscryptonews.com

Digital Yuan Architect: 'Imagine a CBDC on Ethereum or Diem'

One of the chief architects of the Chinese digital yuan has discussed a possibility that the central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could operate on networks such as Ethereum (ETH) or the yet-to-be-released Facebook-masterminded blockchain platform Diem (formerly Libra) as part of a two-tier operating system. The comments came from Yao...
Marketsinvesting.com

Cardano CEO Shares Thoughts in Video About Crypto Market

Cardano CEO Shares Thoughts in Video About Crypto Market. Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson shared his thought on crypto market. He posted this on YouTube, talking about how crypto is building something better. The CEO predicted that in the next 10 years financial engineering will evolve further. Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson...
Stocksinvesting.com

Max Keiser Says Bitcoin Price to Surge 500% This Year

© Reuters. Max Keiser Says Bitcoin Price to Surge 500% This Year. Max Keiser has predicted that Bitcoin price will surge to about 500% this year. Keiser further said that inflation will influence companies to buy more BTC this year. He emphasized that MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin investment will spur corporate interest.