For Chicago chemistry teacher Nina Hike, a year of unprecedented upheaval was especially eventful. Last spring, she was featured in a Chalkbeat and Chicago Tribune collaboration that chronicled Curie High School’s foray into remote learning, highlighting Hike’s dedication to her craft and her humility. Then in the fall, Hike returned to the West Side where she grew up to teach at the selective enrollment Westinghouse College Prep, starting out another virtual school year at a new school — a daunting transition that sometimes brought her to tears. To top it off, Hike recently learned she is a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the country’s highest honor for math and science educators.