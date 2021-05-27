14 TV Shows We Can't Wait To Watch This Summer

There are a lot of shows out there to watch. Does anyone recall when we had a limited amount of entertainment and it cost an arm and a leg to get something precious called HBO? Back in those days streaming would have been something done out by an actual stream and watching movies meant heading off to the rental store and hoping like hell that you could get there before all the good movies were gone. But when it came to TV shows there were a couple of options, watch what everyone else wanted to watch, or find something else to do. A lot of us still remember the days when watching a show was a special time of day since it meant all the family got together in the living room and one kid might have been designated to be the channel changer (yes, that kind of thing happened). These days there are more shows out there than anyone knows what to do with, and while a lot of them are still popular, there are those that have somehow maintained their popularity thanks to the internet, but they don’t get watched quite as much. It’s likely that people still enjoy them, but they might have time for such shows any longer and might wait until a day off or when there’s nothing going on to sit and binge-watch these shows for a bit.