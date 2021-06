Is hard to believe that I spent only a little over two-and-a-half years living in Norfolk, Nebraska, when I consider the number of people I met and things that I got to do. Before heading for Nebraska on Labor Day 2015, I had visited just 10 states. By the time that I left in April 2018, that number had doubled. There were many people that I interviewed, ranging from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (who is also the co-owner of the Chicago Cubs) to an ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian’s who had roots in our newspaper’s coverage area.