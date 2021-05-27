Andrew Yang Accuses NY Daily News of Lying By Claiming Their Cartoon on Him is Not a Comment on Race

Andrew Yang accused the New York Daily News of being disingenuous in their defense of the cartoon of him that they published — which he has called racist. As Yang continues to campaign for New York City mayor, he and his wife have slammed the NYDN for depicting him with a “racist caricature” that perpetuates the stereotype that Asians are foreigners to America. Josh Greenman, the paper’s editor, has defended the Yang cartoon by saying it was supposed to be a comment on his “major gaps in his knowledge of New York City politics and policy,” and “this is not a racial stereotype or racist caricature.”