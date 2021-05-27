Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MS

Mississippi Protesters Want to Revive Medical Marijuana Proposal

By Robbie Watson
kicks96news.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Protesters are demanding that Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves call legislators into special session to restore a medical marijuana initiative. Voters approved Initiative 65 in November and the state Supreme Court recently overturned it. In the 6-3 ruling May 14, justices also invalidated Mississippi’s entire initiative process. They said the process is outdated, so the medical marijuana proposal was not properly on the ballot. About 1.3 million people voted in Mississippi in November, with more than 766,000 in favor of the medical marijuana proposal. The Republican governor has not said whether he will call a special session.

www.kicks96news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#State Supreme Court#Ap#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson Public Works conducts job fair

JACKSON, Miss. — The Department of Public Works held a job fair Wednesday at the Sykes community center. Interviews were held in a socially distanced space to fill vacancies in areas such as operations, management and maintenance. Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams street the importance of Public Works and...
Mississippi StateWAPT

COVID-19 vaccine: Where to get the shot in Mississippi

All Mississippians who are 12 and older may sign up for a vaccine appointment. Tap here for additional details. The University of Mississippi Medical Center is providing free vaccinations at the UMMC Vaccine Clinic at the Jackson Medical Mall for children age 12 and up. Schedule an appointment by calling 601-815-3351 or go to umc.edu/covid-19-vaccine-appointments. They're also available at drive-thru and walk-up locations around the state, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.