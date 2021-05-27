Branson - 1 Treehouse Lane Unit 6 Branson MO 65616 MLS# 60191495
Sell my condo! An original owner contacted my beautiful Ukrainian Queen and I to sell their family vacation condo at 1 Treehouse Lane 6 in Branson. This neat and clean unit features year-round lake views, plus it comes fully furnished and ready to go for a good time. Treehouse condominiums is a quiet resort located off Indian Point Road offering a host of community amenities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Please call 417.527.8435 for Table Rock Lake condos for sale.www.charliegerken.com