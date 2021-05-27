Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids plans $26M in street, sidewalk improvements

By Bianca Cseke
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDaBR_0aDKHpxI00

Those living in or visiting Grand Rapids can expect to see improvements to streets and sidewalks throughout the city this summer, as an eighth season of ramped-up road construction begins.

The Vital Streets Oversight Commission presented during a recent City Commission meeting an update on the Vital Streets program and what street and sidewalk projects are planned for the upcoming fiscal year.

Since 2014, the Vital Streets millage has helped the city complete preventative maintenance and reconstruction of 514 miles of streets, according to a news release Thursday.

This year, the city also plans to dedicate a total of $1.8 million for various sidewalk repair and construction projects in all three city wards.

Through virtual communications, the Vital Streets Oversight Commission heard from citizens about their priorities for projects and spending of dedicated millage dollars.

The commission’s projects also work to improve streets and sidewalks for pedestrians and cyclists. Last year, the city added 8.5 miles of new bicycle facilities with almost seven miles of new trails added in “neighborhoods of focus.”

City officials have also emphasized increasing green infrastructure by adding more than 280 street trees, 46 bioswales and 37 infiltration basins.

Four more miles of bike facilities are planned for this year, in addition to changes to existing bike facilities for better signage and cyclist access.

Vital Streets projects are backed by a voter-approved plan back in 2014 that extended a local income tax levy for 15 years.

This investment, along with a road funding commitment from the state, seeks to ensure that 70% of Grand Rapids’ streets reach fair to good condition by 2030.

Since 2014, Grand Rapids has gone from 37% of streets in good or fair condition to 61% thanks to the program.

See all planned Vital Streets projects here .

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Infrastructure#Signage#City Streets#City Commission#Sidewalks#Vital Streets Projects#Bike Facilities#City Officials#Fiscal Year#Spending
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids Looking For Your Input On Parks

Grand Rapids is looking for your input on the city's parks. With the help of a social media challenge, the city wants you to help shape its future. The PhotoVision challenge is directed at capturing stories and experiences in the Grand Rapids parks. David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director told Fox 17,
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City of GR introduces park photo challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The City of Grand Rapids is asking for public input through social media to help shape the future of the city park system. The PhotoVision challenge is aimed at capturing the stories and experiences of residents at Grand Rapids parks. To participate in the challenge, residents...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Can We Stop Throwing Scooters Into The River? Please? [Video]

A magnet fisherman in Grand Rapids says he has already yanked five scooters out of the Grand River. Adam Gross has been pulling metallic objects out of the Grand River with a magnet for 13 years, and he says he knew what was coming when the city announced the scooter rental program last year: His magnet would be yanking up scooters.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

GRBJ: GR Chamber creates minority business councils

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (GRBJ) - The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce has taken its diversity, equity and inclusion goals to the next level by creating three minority business councils. The Grand Rapids Chamber hosted a virtual town hall last month introducing the Hispanic/Latino, Asian American and Black Minority...
Grand Rapids, MIwgvunews.org

Grand Rapids Chamber launches minority business councils

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce has launched three minority business councils in an attempt to further its diversity, equity, inclusion and access goals for the city. The councils include representation of Asian American, Black, and Latinx businesses. Dante Villarreal, Vice President of Business and Talent Development at the...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Amtrak gets OK for 110 mph trains in part of Michigan

Amtrak announced Monday it will increase the maximum speed of its trains along a 45-mile stretch between Kalamazoo and Albion next week and restore an additional Pontiac/Detroit-Chicago Wolverine Service round trip this summer. The federal government granted approval to Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase maximum speeds...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Grand Rapids, MIwgvunews.org

Activists rally to cut down GRPD's budget

Organizers say more than 70 supporters attended a rally on Friday focused on cutting funding of the Grand Rapids Police Department. The event was held at Calder Plaza and hosted by the groups Defund the GRPD and Justice for Black Lives, who say the city should reallocate funding into the community.
Michigan StatePosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

West Michigan observes National EMS Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They are among the first on an emergency scene, and saving lives is part of the job. This week, communities across the country pay respect to emergency service and front line workers during National EMS Week. The week of observance was was first authorized nearly 50...