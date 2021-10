It’s been twenty-five years since BABYBIRD unleashed his acclaimed album ‘Ugly Beautiful’. Yet, the poignancy that runs throughout the album remains as modern as ever. Here’s a brief recap: Five Lo-fi albums came out in 1995 all taken from over 400 cassette recordings made on the dole. Each album got huge attention, each making it to number one in publications like NME and Melody Maker. These 5 pre-Ugly Beautiful albums created a frenzy of music business types until Chrysalis and Atlantic went on to sign the band.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO