FORT MADISON – Fort Madison wrestler Teague Smith has qualified for the 16U USA Wrestling Freestyle National Tournament being held July 17-19 in Fargo, ND. Competing for the Pickford Wrestling Club, Smith placed 3rd in the 170 lb. division at the Iowa State Freestyle Tournament held at Southeast Polk HS on Saturday to qualify. He went 3-1 on the day with his only loss coming to Theron Castle out of Moen Wrestling Academy on a tiebreaker.