Politics

Unite: The race to elect a new leader and why it matters

Long Reads
BBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe race to succeed Len McCluskey as leader of the Unite union is hotting up, with four candidates setting out their pitch for the future of the union. The union under Len McCluskey's leadership has been influential, and controversial, in its relationship with the Labour Party. The leadership was supportive...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Len Mccluskey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Race#Party Leader#Mayors#Party Politics#Conservative Politics#National Politics#Power Politics#Global Politics#The Unite Union#Covid#United Left#Home#Unite Tv#The Labour Party#Greater Manchester#Organisation And Leverage#Nec#Unite Delegates#Unite Money
Politics
Society
Sweden
BBC

HS2: Chesham and Amersham by-election candidates' policies

When voters head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new MP for Chesham and Amersham, one of the key issues will be the multi-billion pound HS2 railway project. The by-election follows the death of Dame Cheryl Gillan in April, and had served as Conservative MP since she was first elected in 1992.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Go Big: Ed Miliband on transforming Britain

If any Labour leader can claim to have won the argument and lost the election, it is surely Ed Miliband. In 2015, the Conservatives mocked “Red Ed” for proposing crazy socialist policies, such as nationalising railways, and said he was living in a Marxist universe for suggesting energy prices should be capped. Both measures have been adopted by Boris Johnson, and no communist spectre haunts Britain. Mr Miliband’s signature policies – such as opening a national investment bank, targeting regional infrastructure and encouraging business investment with tax incentives – continue to be pinched by the current government. The country we are living in owes as much to Mr Miliband’s leftwing economics as it does to Mr Johnson’s social conservatism.
The Guardian

If Unite’s left can’t run a united leadership campaign, it will be harshly judged

In 1970s Britain, there were more than 50 industrial correspondents reporting the day-to-day news of the trade union movement. Today, you can count the number on one hand. Perhaps this explains why a great deal more attention has been paid to the 1 July byelection in Batley and Spen than to another election that could produce a far more dramatic and long-lasting shift in the political landscape: the leadership contest of Unite, Britain’s largest union and the Labour party’s largest single source of funding.
The Independent
The Independent

Keir Starmer tells Labour MPs party has to ‘modernise’ to win again

Keir Starmer has told Labour MPs the party needs to ‘modernise’ and ‘face outwards not inwards’ in wake of its defeat in Hartlepool.The Labour leader was addressing his party’s MPs for the first time since the bruising loss and a subsequent botched reshuffle left his authority diminished. Speaking to a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party, Sir Keir praised the electoral successes Labour did have on ‘super Thursday’, including in Wales.But he said the party couldn’t shirk away from where it had gone backwards among voters, and described the Hartlepool result in particular as a bitter disappointment. He...
inews.co.uk

Preventing a progressive alliance will be easy for the Tories – the left is brilliant at splitting itself

As always happens when the Conservatives score a good election result, siren voices are urging the disparate left-wing parties to form a “progressive alliance”. I’ve written before about the numerous fallacies this idea is founded upon – most importantly the bogus assumption that a Labour voter might obediently become a Lib Dem, a Green, a Scottish Nationalist or something else, purely out of dislike for the Conservatives and a vague fellow-feeling with other self-declared progressives.
The Guardian

Green party co-leader tells Keir Starmer: my door is open for talks

The co-leader of the Green party, Jonathan Bartley, has issued an invitation to the Labour leader to discuss a progressive alliance on left-of-centre politics, after a record showing in last week’s local elections. Bartley told the Guardian: “I’m saying to Keir Starmer: my door is open. You have my number...
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

DAN HODGES: Red Wall voters think Labour cares more about the Palestinians than them. And they're right

Last week I was talking to a Shadow Minister about his party's problems which he summed up with a colourful – and shrewd – analogy. 'A guy's car won't start,' he told me, 'so he calls a mechanic. The mechanic arrives and says, 'Ah, I see the problem. You're out of petrol.' The guy says, 'Oh, I thought it was the starter motor.' The mechanic says, 'No, you just need some petrol.' The guy says, 'OK. But could you still check the starter motor.' So the mechanic checks. 'Starter motor's fine. Shall I put the petrol in?' The guy says, 'No, I think I'll change the starter motor first, and see how I get on.' That guy is the Labour Party.'
The Independent
The Independent

Labour’s ratings slump to 12-month low after Hartlepool defeat

Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have taken a 13-point lead over Labour, as a new poll recorded Keir Starmer’s popularity slumping amid the party’s hangover following its defeat in the Hartlepool by-election. The margin is the widest recorded by Opinium since May last year, soon after Starmer took over from Jeremy Corbyn as leader.The poll found that one-third (33 per cent) of 2019 Labour voters want Starmer to resign, compared to 49 per cent who do not.The survey of 2,004 British adults, conducted on 13 and 14 May, found 44 per cent planning to vote Conservative – up two points since a...
Newsweek
Newsweek

Paul Givan Elected as North Ireland's New Leader, First Change Since 2015

Paul Givan will replace Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland's first minister, marking the first shift in the position's leadership since 2015. Edwin Poots, the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) newly elected leader, affirmed Givan's selection on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. The 39-year old Givan and Poots' other appointed ministers will begin work in their new positions on Monday.
The Guardian

Muslim support for Labour party falling, polling shows

Keir Starmer has been warned not to take Muslim voters for granted, as polling shows support for the Labour party, and his personal ratings, falling among Muslim communities. Muslim voters have traditionally been strongly aligned to Labour, with constituencies with large Muslim populations considered among the party’s safest seats. But...
The Guardian

Should Labour go big on radical change?

Ed Miliband clearly understands how the Conservative party, despite claiming to have “changed”, is a “long way from grasping the political direction or scale” of the changes needed (Forget incremental change: the left shouldn’t be afraid of thinking big, 10 June). Up against a government that sees “levelling-up” only in terms of regional investment, and education of the disadvantaged simply as a vote-winning ploy rather than a commitment to provide equality of opportunity, Labour has not only to prioritise “big change”, but ensure all policies are based on fairness and justice. Promising a government that would never run down NHS infrastructure, underfund state schools, allow 21st-century universities to be dominated by privately educated students, cut overseas aid needlessly, or require a well-minded football star to persuade it to feed hungry children, would do for starters.
dnyuz.com

Spain’s Podemos elects Belarra as new leader

Spain’s minister of social rights Ione Belarra secured the leadership of left-wing Unidas Podemos party Sunday after winning almost 89 percent in a ballot of party members. Belarra succeeds party founder Pablo Iglesias as general secretary. Iglesias announced he was quitting politics following a disappointing outcome in Madrid’s regional election in early May.
newspaper24.com

Keir Starmer information: Labour chief attacked by George Galloway over by-election | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Keir Starmer information: Labour chief attacked by George Galloway over by-election | Politics | Information. The Tories are hoping to take the predominantly working-class West Yorkshire seat from Labour. Earlier this week Sir Keir hit out at what he claimed is a “circus” surrounding the election, which is “disrespectful” to the voters.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

Sir Keir Starmer's top aide Baroness Chapman is considering legal action over a 'false' claim that she is banned from the Labour leader's home by his wife Victoria

Sir Keir Starmer’s top aide is considering legal action over a ‘false’ claim that she has been banned from the Labour leader’s home – on the orders of his wife. Labour MPs have been circulating on social media a strongly-denied claim on Twitter that Baroness Jenny Chapman, Sir Keir’s political director, had been barred by his wife Victoria.
The Guardian

Keir Starmer vows all-new Labour manifesto and economic offer

Keir Starmer has said Labour will have a completely new blueprint for power not based on previous manifestos, as he told activists he would spend the summer making extended visits to places the party must win. The Labour leader told a conference hosted by the centre-left thinktank Progressive Britain on...
The Guardian

Labour won’t see power again until it remembers the essentials of winning

No political party has a divine right to exist. If they did, Britain would still be ruled by the Whigs. There have been a lot of doomy prognostications about Labour’s life expectancy since the big set of elections that alarmed many people in the party with the thought that the calamitous 2019 performance might not be the lowest they could go.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

Poll proves wokery lost Labour 'red wall' seats: Sir Keir Starmer's Party is overwhelmingly associated with politically correct issues that are not backed by public

Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party is out of touch with public opinion on woke issues, a Mail on Sunday poll has found. The survey revealed that the party was overwhelmingly associated with support for politically correct issues – such as pulling down statues of historical figures – that are not backed by voters.
Telegraph

Once again, Corbyn has proved that he belongs in the dustbin of history

Jeremy Corbyn is only an ex-leader of the Labour Party and technically isn’t even a Labour MP any more. So why does his latest clumsy political intervention matter?. Speaking at Cambridge University’s debating society, Corbyn was asked about how he could have allowed Luciana Berger, the former Labour MP, to be “hounded out” of the party. Berger, who is Jewish, faced extreme levels of hostility from Corbyn-supporting activists in her Liverpool Wavertree constituency and at one point had to have police protection just to be able to attend Labour conference in safety.