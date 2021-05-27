Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests and one accident.

Alexandria Aquailia Knapp, 28, of Exira, was arrested May 22nd on a charge of OWI 1st Offense. Knapp was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on her own recognizance.

Samuel Daniel Martinez-Alvarado, 29, of Atlantic, was arrested May 23rd on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. Martinez-Alvarado was transported to the Cass County Jail where he later posted bond.

On May 24th, at approximately 3:49 p.m., Cass County Deputies responded to an accident in the 59000 block of Highway 83 near Marne. Donald Albert Ward, of Lewis, was traveling westbound driving a 2007 Ford F150 when he looked down to reach for a cell phone. Ward failed to negotiate a curve, entered the north ditch where the vehicle rolled before coming to rest. The driver sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.