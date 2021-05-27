Cancel
Cass County, IA

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 18 days ago
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests and one accident.

Alexandria Aquailia Knapp, 28, of Exira, was arrested May 22nd on a charge of OWI 1st Offense. Knapp was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on her own recognizance.

Samuel Daniel Martinez-Alvarado, 29, of Atlantic, was arrested May 23rd on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. Martinez-Alvarado was transported to the Cass County Jail where he later posted bond.

On May 24th, at approximately 3:49 p.m., Cass County Deputies responded to an accident in the 59000 block of Highway 83 near Marne. Donald Albert Ward, of Lewis, was traveling westbound driving a 2007 Ford F150 when he looked down to reach for a cell phone. Ward failed to negotiate a curve, entered the north ditch where the vehicle rolled before coming to rest. The driver sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

