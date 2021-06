RUSTON, La. – In the Conference USA title game, the No. 18 nationally ranked Old Dominion baseball team took down Louisiana Tech by a 7-5 score in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, Louisiana. The Monarchs have now won five conference tournament titles in their history – one in the Sun Belt in 1985 and three-straight as members of the Colonial Athletic Association in 1994, 1995 and 1996. Today marked the program's first ever crown in Conference USA.