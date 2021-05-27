Cancel
Hewlett, NY

The Mark Ramer Chessed Center in Hewlett is open

By Jeff Bessen
Herald Community Newspapers
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe clothes, from shoes to shirts, are on shelves, as they would be in a store. The items are in boxes, and the apparel has the same tags shoppers would see. Created to help those in need, the newly opened Mark Ramer Chessed Center has set up assistance with the same dignity and understated style that its namesake assisted others.

www.liherald.com
Hewlett, NY
Mexico City
