The spiral kick is having something of a resurgence in rugby right now. Here Bristol Bears and Wales back Ioan Lloyd offers his advice on how to master the skill…. “I try to use the spiral kick because when you connect properly it goes further. You get that bit of a glide with a spiral kick that carries it on. If we were in our 22 and I’m trying to kick it as high and as far down the pitch as possible, ideally into touch in their 22, that would be very hard to do with a normal kick.”