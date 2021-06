The Board of Directors of the New Castle Area School District have changed their Caucus Meeting from Monday, June 14, 2021, to Tuesday, June 15, 2021, starting at 6:00 p.m. The Regular Meeting will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Board Room of the Croton Administration Building, 420 Fern Street, New Castle, PA 16101. The meetings will also be available via Zoom on the District’s website (www.ncasd.com) by clicking on “District”, then “School Board”, then scrolling down to the meeting link.