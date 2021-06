Have you always been interested in education, particularly environmental education?. To be honest, my passion for the environment came first. I grew up in rural Canada and spent a lot of time outside – hiking, snowboarding, kayaking, swimming and so on. Some of my earliest memories are hiking through the forest with my father. As an undergraduate, I studied sustainability, conservation, and biodiversity and quickly became very passionate about these issues. However, I soon recognised a discrepancy between my studies and those of my peers – business, economics, finance, to name a few. The same discrepancy became apparent during a summer job during university working with children.