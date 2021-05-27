Expand your virtual care potential with deviceless remote patient monitoring

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter, the leading provider of cellular-enabled remote patient monitoring (RPM) and connected healthcare, announced today that it has surpassed more than 300 population management accounts now leveraging its cellular-connected devices to deliver real-time, trusted data for monitoring patients with chronic conditions. This is a significant milestone as Smart Meter has more than doubled its total number of partners, including Glutality, 100Plus, Tria Health, Optimize.health, MediCCM, 1Bios, AccuHealth, Desert Oasis and others since last year. This milestone expands its potential end user base to over 100M patients with diabetes and hypertension who now have the option to use its patented iGlucose ® diabetes blood glucose monitor or iBloodPressure ® cuff. Patient, healthcare provider and partner growth has contributed to an over 300% revenue growth for Smart Meter.