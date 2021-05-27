Cancel
Expand your virtual care potential with deviceless remote patient monitoring

By MedCity News and CareSignal
MedCity News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent survey, 88% of population health executives planned to add remote patient monitoring as a key component of their virtual care strategy. Yet, not all RPM is created equally. From patient copays to WiFi requirements, there are many barriers to patients engaging with the technology. This white paper...

medcitynews.com
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Mental Healthehrintelligence.com

Addressing an Overlooked Population: Creating a Remote Patient Monitoring Program that Supports Behavioral Health and Social Determinants of Health

The pandemic has both exacerbated and brought to light the urgent need to support patients facing behavioral health and social determinants needs. While virtual care solutions such as remote patient monitoring have been deployed to support patients with physical health conditions, such as diabetes and heart failure, there is no solution that collects qualitative data to support mental health and social determinants. This white paper will explore how a new type of remote monitoring, one that doesn't use devices, can support patients with depression, anxiety, substance abuse, as well as social determinants, while reducing stigma for disclosing such needs.
TheStreet

Smart Meter Announces Remote Patient Monitoring Growth Milestones: Over 300 Partners Driving Connected Care Through Its Cellular-Enabled Devices

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter, the leading provider of cellular-enabled remote patient monitoring (RPM) and connected healthcare, announced today that it has surpassed more than 300 population management accounts now leveraging its cellular-connected devices to deliver real-time, trusted data for monitoring patients with chronic conditions. This is a significant milestone as Smart Meter has more than doubled its total number of partners, including Glutality, 100Plus, Tria Health, Optimize.health, MediCCM, 1Bios, AccuHealth, Desert Oasis and others since last year. This milestone expands its potential end user base to over 100M patients with diabetes and hypertension who now have the option to use its patented iGlucose ® diabetes blood glucose monitor or iBloodPressure ® cuff. Patient, healthcare provider and partner growth has contributed to an over 300% revenue growth for Smart Meter.
Public HealthTimes Union

Diabetics' Cardiac Issues Worsened by COVID; Warrant Remote-Monitoring via Wearables

WALTHAM, Mass. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. COVID-19 is unpredictable in its propensity to induce dangerous inflammation in vital organs like the heart, lungs, and liver (1) but less visible conditions like diabetes can not only become aggravated by COVID but also complicate cardiac and blood pressure challenges. “Diabetes and heart disease kind of go hand in hand,” says Stuart Long, CEO of InfoBionic, a digital health company.
HealthDOT med

Maximizing virtual care in 2021: How to innovate and advance your practice in a consumer-driven environment

The consumerism of healthcare has been on the rise for years, but the pandemic rapidly accelerated this trend. In 2020, many practices began their virtual care journey by adopting telehealth to provide a safe alternative to in-person visits. Patients have become accustomed to the convenience that virtual care offers and are now increasingly demanding these solutions. In fact, according to recent data from NRC Health, when it comes to choosing a healthcare provider, 52% of survey respondents listed convenience as their second-most important driver (behind insurance coverage).
TheStreet

Qardio And Redox Partner To Connect Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions To EHRs

MADISON, Wis., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qardio and Redox today announced a partnership that enables Qardio's remote patient monitoring solution, QardioMD, to become immediately interoperable with any organization using Redox for healthcare data exchange. This partnership will facilitate remote care delivery and translate electronic health record (EHR) data into actionable insights for better clinical decision making and patient outcomes.
TheStreet

TimeDoc Health Named Allscripts App Of The Month For Providing Valuable Patient Care Through Chronic Care Management And Remote Patient Monitoring

CHICAGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TimeDoc, Inc., is pleased to announce its been named the Allscripts App of the Month for May 2021. "Reimbursement through chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and behavioral health integration has become a top source of revenue for many practices, but most organizations are challenged with figuring out how to leverage existing EHR platforms to efficiently document, track, and get reimbursed for care provided under these CPT codes," said Will Boeglin, co-founder and chief executive officer of TimeDoc Health. "We've invested in our integration capabilities for Allscripts Professional EHR™ and Allscripts Practice Management™, allowing our software to work in conjunction with Allscripts to start or scale virtual care management programs effectively."
Health ServicesMedCity News

Improving the patient experience without undermining care navigation

When healthcare providers were forced to rapidly scale telemedicine offerings following the onset of the coronavirus last year, patients were given more options than ever before on how they could access healthcare. On the surface, this seems like good news. But for some, who lack the technical knowhow or don’t...
Technologyaithority.com

Nuance and athenahealth Expand Strategic Collaboration to Reduce Cognitive Burden on Physicians and Care Teams and Improve the Patient Experience

Athenahealth integrates Nuance’s Dragon Medical cloud platform with its next-generation voice interface for athenaOne EHR on desktop and mobile devices. athenahealth, Inc. and Nuance Communications, Inc. announced an expansion of their strategic collaboration to include the integration of Nuance’s cloud-based Dragon® Medical, bringing speech and virtual assistant technology into the athenaOne® EHR and Mobile App. By leveraging the power of Nuance’s conversational AI platform, athenaOne Dictation users can take advantage of fully integrated, voice-driven capabilities that help clinicians reduce documentation time and burden in an effort to improve patient experiences.
HealthMcKnight's

Remote monitoring rule could ultimately drive down healthcare costs

Despite discovering the myriad benefits of remote monitoring over the past year due to the necessity of COVID-19, a December final rule around reimbursement severely disincentivizes providers from using them. While this initially appears foolish and out of touch with the way facilities actually use these solutions, the rule is feeding into global paradigm shifts in the “when” and “where” of care provision, as well as the “who.”
Health ServicesMedscape News

Patients' Perceptions of Receiving Orthopaedic Care During a Pandemic

Background: Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) has had a great effect on the health care landscape, including altering the availability and methods of orthopaedic care. There is little information regarding patients' perceptions of orthopaedic care during the pandemic. This study was designed to assess patient concerns surrounding orthopaedic care and determine what areas can be addressed to optimize orthopaedic care during this pandemic.
Healthmhealthintelligence.com

AMA Launches Initiative to Redefine the Value of Virtual Care

“Understanding the value of virtual care is vital to inform decision making that facilitates the shift to digitally enabled care models that blend the best features of in-person care with those of virtual care,” AMA Board Member Jack Resneck Jr., MD, said in a press release. “The AMA’s framework fills...
HIT Consultant

A Promising New Post-COVID World of Virtual Care

It’s a striking contrast to look at the world as it now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to what life was like prior to March 2020. To pre-pandemic eyes, it may even seem like an unrecognizable alien landscape with people everywhere donning facemasks, limited public gatherings, and tens of millions working from home rather than the office. Up until recently, commercial flights departed with few passengers, movie theaters and sports venues were largely shuttered, and many avoided going to populated areas whenever possible.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Community Pharmacy Evolves to Provide Direct Patient Care

Collaboration with academic centers expands clinical services to help support health care goals. The community pharmacy is often the first place where patients, residents, and even future students of the profession meet with a pharmacist. Pharmacists play a prominent role in communities nationwide. More than 62,000 community pharmacy locations serve...
TheStreet

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report 2021-2025 With Impacts Of COVID-19 On Telehealth Markets With Focus On Devices And Services

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This new edition of the report addresses the impact of COVID-19 on telehealth markets, including both devices and services. Includes COVID-19 Impact, COVID-19 Recovery Year Estimates, the result of detailed analysis of secondary information and conversations with vendors.
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

AMA publishes framework to highlight value of virtual care

The American Medical Association, in partnership with the professional services firm Manatt Health, published a framework this week aimed at examining the benefits generated by virtual care. According to the organizations, the Return on Health initiative is aimed at understanding the value of digitally enabled care beyond dollars and cents...
ElectronicsPhysics World

Wireless device eases blood-pressure monitoring for children in intensive care

Imagine a paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) with no beeping monitors and without tubes, wires and probes lining every inch of each patient’s body – it perhaps seems implausible. While the reality of ICU care today involves wired life-support equipment, a research collaboration centred at Northwestern University envisions a future free of such a daunting environment.
Health Servicesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cloud DX and Maxwell Telecare Partner to Bring Round-the-Clock Virtual Care and Vitals Monitoring to Residents of US Long-Term Care Facilities

BROOKLYN, NY and CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) and Maxwell Telecare are announcing a new partnership to bring round-the-clock virtual care and real-time vital sign monitoring to residents living in long term care (LTC) facilities. The new solution, which combines Maxwell Telecare's on-demand...
Healthaithority.com

HealthTap Prime Expands Accessible, Comprehensive Virtual Care to Everyone

HealthTap Brings a Primary Care and Behavioral Health Care Relationship to Millions Who Lack Primary Care Physician. HealthTap, a leading virtual healthcare provider, announced that it has launched an affordable, accessible way for uninsured and underinsured people to establish an ongoing primary care relationship with a doctor of their choice. With a HealthTap Prime membership for $15 per month, members can select a primary care physician and receive care for a wide range of conditions and needs, including women’s health, men’s health, senior health, preventive care, children’s health care, and care for managing chronic conditions. Each doctor appointment costs $39 (or an insurance copay) with a HealthTap Prime membership.
Electronicshomecaremag.com

Essence SmartCare Launches New Remote Patient Monitoring Platform

HERZLIYA, Israel (May 27, 2021)—Essence SmartCare, a provider of IoT-based remote care solutions, announced the launch of VitalOn, a comprehensive remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform for active seniors and older adults living with chronic conditions. VitalOn introduces a new concept to the care market by combining telecare, wellness and RPM...