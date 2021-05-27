Howard University Will Name College of Fine Arts After Chadwick Boseman
When actor Chadwick Boseman passed away unexpectedly last year, the news shook the world. Boseman was only 43 years old at the time, and many were shocked to find out that he had been secretly battling cancer. He was best known for his roles playing Black Panther and Jackie Robinson, and he’s even won awards for his acting posthumously. Now, Boseman’s alma mater has announced they will be naming their College of Fine Arts after him.allears.net