newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Macron admits France’s ‘overwhelming responsibility’ for Rwanda’s path to genocide

By Jon Sharman
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwmQz_0aDKFmTv00

Emmanuel Macron has recognised France’s role in the Rwandan genocide and said he hoped for forgiveness, more than a quarter of a century after the slaughter took place.

Speaking at a memorial in Kigali on Thursday, he sought to reset relations after years of Rwandan accusations that France was complicit in the 1994 atrocities.

“Only those who went through that night can perhaps forgive, and in doing so give the gift of forgiveness,” Mr Macron said at the Gisozi genocide memorial, where more than 250,000 victims are buried. Rows of skulls lie there in a mass tomb and the names of the victims are inscribed on a black wall.

“I hereby humbly and with respect stand by your side today. I come to recognise the extent of our responsibilities,” the French president added.

“France has a role, a history and a political responsibility in Rwanda . It has a duty: that of looking history in the face and recognising the suffering that it inflicted on the Rwandan people by favouring silence over the examination of truth for too long.”

Paul Kagame , his Rwandan counterpart, welcomed Mr Macron's speech and said “his words were more powerful than an apology”.

He said Mr Macron was confronting racism and reinforced Rwanda's willingness to forge a new relationship with France. He said: “This visit is about the future, not the past. I want to believe today that this rapprochement is irreversible.”

The visit follows the release in March of a report by a French inquiry panel that said a colonial attitude had blinded French officials and the government bore a “serious and overwhelming” responsibility for not foreseeing the slaughter.

Mr Kagame praised the “remarkable, independent” report and said it had opened the door for normalising relations.

The report absolved France of direct complicity in the killings of more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus – an accusation that Mr Kagame has occasionally made and a point Mr Macron was careful to note in his speech at the genocide memorial.

“The killers who stalked the swamps, the hills, the churches, did not have the face of France. France was not an accomplice,” Mr Macron said, though he added that Paris had supported the Hutu regime of Juvénal Habyarimana in the build-up to the mass killings.

Mr Macron, who has tried to distance France from its colonial past, agreed in April to open the Rwanda archives of former president François Mitterrand, who held office during the genocide.

Shortly afterwards Rwanda released its own report that found France was aware a genocide was being prepared and bore responsibility for enabling it, continuing in its unwavering support for Rwanda's then-president Habyarimana.

French military experts trained elite Rwandan units that went on to commit mass killings of Tutsis, and Paris covered up that role for years.

It was the shooting down of Habyarimana's plane, killing the president, that unleashed the 100-day frenzy of killings.

During the first visit to Rwanda by a French leader since 2010, Mr Macron also promised to name a new ambassador, the first accredited French envoy since 2015. France had declined to appoint a new ambassador after Mr Kagame accused it of complicity in the genocide.

Rwanda's finance minister, Uzziel Ndagijimana, also said that he signed a €60m (£52m) loan with France to finance access to vaccines and social protection.

The streets of Kigali were quiet on Thursday, with none of the banners or flags that usually accompany a high-level visit. Restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19 remain in place. But several Rwandans said they welcomed Mr Macron's speech.

Egide Nkuranga, president of Ibuka, an umbrella body of survivors' associations, told Reuters that Mr Macron had shown “commitment to cooperation” by promising to arrest any genocide perpetrators found to be living in France.

“I think that speech was a very strong speech because he asked for forgiveness in a subtle manner but in a strong manner. It was subtle but substantively strong,” said Jean Paul Kimonyo, a former aide to Mr Kagame.

Mr Kagame, a Tutsi, has been the main power in Rwandan politics since his rebel army ended the killings by death squads loyal to the Hutu-led government.

From Rwanda, Mr Macron travels to South Africa, where he will meet president Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss coronavirus and regional crises, including one in Mozambique.

Additional reporting by agencies

The Independent

The Independent

136K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
François Mitterrand
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Person
Paul Kagame
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwandan Genocide#French President#Hutus#Tutsis#Reuters#Found France#Rwandan Politics#Rwandan Accusations#Mr Kagame#Elite Rwandan Units#Kigali#French Military Experts#French Officials#Racism#Mass Killings#Paris#Path
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
South Africa
Related
Europewibqam.com

France’s Macron commemorates Napoleon’s ‘ode to political will’

PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron laid a wreath at Napoleon Bonaparte’s tomb on Wednesday, commemorating the bicentenary of the death of an emperor who overthrew the nascent Republic before expanding France’s empire in bloody battles across Europe. Numerous past presidents have shunned paying tribute to a one of France’s...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

France's Macron to name Rwanda ambassador on visit next week

French President Emmanuel Macron will name an ambassador to Rwanda, which for years accused Paris of complicity in its 1994 genocide, in a final step to normalise diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Elysee Palace said on Friday. Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whose rebel army ended the three-month slaughter...
Presidential ElectionArkansas Online

France's Le Pen rebrands to face Macron

LA TRINITE-SUR-MER, France -- A year before France's next presidential election, Marine Le Pen is expected to be President Emmanuel Macron's main challenger in a rematch of the 2017 vote. For the past four years, Le Pen has been trying to rebuild her credibility after a poor campaign that was marred by an incoherent message and punctuated by a disastrous debate against Macron.
Politics101.9 KELO-FM

Rwanda’s Kagame says relations are on the mend with France

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s acceptance in a report this year that it bore a responsibility for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda marked a “big step forward” in repairing relations between the two countries, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on Monday. A commission established by President Emmanuel Macron concluded in March...
Presidential ElectionWFMZ-TV Online

France Macron's Tall Tales

With tall Trump tale, Macron plays to France's young voters. With great relish and a straight face, France's president told a series of tall tales in a YouTube video that quickly went viral. Filmed in the French presidential palace with two of France’s most popular YouTube stars, the jovial half-hour of banter was Emmanuel Macron’s most audacious effort yet to woo young voters. The 43-year-old Macron hasn’t yet said if he’ll seek reelection in the presidential ballot next year. But one of the takeaways from his “anecdote contest” with YouTubers Mcfly and Carlito was that beneath the suit and tie and the buttoned-down trappings of his office, France’s youngest president remains a political risk-taker. The video quickly went viral Sunday.
FIFAFIFA.com

Rwandan President praises new mindset for African football

Rwanda President Paul Kagame has used the platform of the CAF Executive Committee meeting in Kigali to express his praise for the new mindset that is supporting African football to achieve its aims. “I’m very pleased, on behalf of my whole country, to have you here,” President Kagame said to...
Businessjusticenewsflash.com

Macron weighs economics and politics in France’s reopening

With the reopening of French bars and restaurants last week, President Emmanuel Macron’s government has experienced an important moment: how to get rid of the hard-hit Covid economy and restore it to health. When the pandemic began, Macron promised to do “at all costs“Support enterprises and workers through a series...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

France's Macron in Rwanda to Reset Ties as Survivors Expect Apology

KIGALI (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Kigali on Thursday hoping to reset ties between the two nations after decades of Rwandan accusations that France was complicit in the 1994 genocide. The visit follows the release in March of a report by a French commission of inquiry which said...
EuropeBoston Globe

In Rwanda, Macron tries to reset relations with Africa

PARIS — After nearly three decades of recriminations over France’s role in Rwanda’s genocide of 1994, the leaders of the two countries on Thursday stood side by side in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, declaring a new chapter in their relations. After laying a wreath at the Kigali Genocide Memorial and...
Africaalbuquerqueexpress.com

France calls for UN Security Council meeting on Mali 'coup'

Paris [France], May 26 (ANI): France on Tuesday (local time) condemned the ousting of transitional leaders in Mali as Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss the case. "France condemns with the greatest firmness the violent act that occurred in Mali yesterday,"...
Europedallassun.com

Germany recognises Namibia mass killings as genocide

Berlin [Germany], May 28 (ANI): Germany has officially recognized its killing of tens of thousands of people in colonial Namibia as a genocide. The victims belonged to the Herero and Nama peoples. German soldiers carried out the massacres between 1904 and 1908 in reprisal for an uprising against colonial rule.
Politicstheedgemarkets.com

Macron threatens French troop withdrawal from Mali

(May 30): France will pull troops out of Mali if the country moves toward radical Islamism, President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche. Macron told the newspaper during a trip to Africa last week that he had warned leaders in the west of the continent that the French government will not stand by a country where there is no longer any democratic legitimacy or transition.