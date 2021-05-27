Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Morning Flurries: Lightning and Islanders move on while the Avalanche continue to wait

By Tom Hunter
milehighhockey.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday night, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning disposed of their in-stare rival with a decisive 4-0 victory. The win gave them a 4-2 series win over the Florida Panthers and moves Tampa on to the South Division final where they meet the winner of the series between Carolina and Nashville. The Game 6 victory showed why the Lightning are so scary - they got goals from three different lines while being able to rely on the best goalie in the world to lock down the opponents.

www.milehighhockey.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Megna
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Cam Talbot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#The One That Got Away#Game 6#Stanley Cup Champion#The Florida Panthers#The South Division#The East Division#The Minnesota Wild#The Colorado Avalanche#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLphillyhockeynow.com

Tuesday Morning Skate: Lightning light up Islanders; Lehner loves Twitter hate

Welcome to the Morning Skate, our roundup of links on Philly Hockey Now as well as other sites around the National Hockey Now network and hockey world!. The Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft is now less than a month away. The player that they take from the Flyers could loom large in the grand scheme of the offseason. (Philly Hockey Now)
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning series with Islanders to begin Sunday

TAMPA — The Lightning’s Stanley Cup semifinal series against the New York Islanders will begin Sunday at Amalie Arena. Game 1 will start at 3 p.m. and be broadcast nationally on NBC. The rest of the series has yet to be announced. Because they had more points in the regular...
NHLnbcsportsedge.com

Semifinals Preview: Islanders versus Lightning

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. With the semifinals set it’s time to look ahead and today we’ll...
NHLPosted by
Audacy

NHL releases full schedule for Islanders-Lightning series

By Friday, June 25, we’ll know whether the Islanders’ season will end in the Final Four for the second year in a row, or if they’ll get revenge on Tampa and advance to their first Stanley Cup Final in 37 years. The NHL has released the full schedule for the...
NHLtalesbuzz.com

Crowds will bring extra life to this Islanders-Lightning clash

It’s riveting that the Islanders and Lightning get to square off in the Stanley Cup semifinals once again. Because not only is it a rematch, but it’s essentially a do-over fans have been clamoring for after the 2020 conference finals were held in an isolated bubble in Edmonton inside of an empty arena due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NHLNewsday

Islanders eager for second crack at the Lightning in NHL semifinals

The Islanders got this close last season. So, they know how painful it is not to go further and play for the Stanley Cup. They also always expected to have another shot. The Islanders open their NHL semifinals against the defending Stanley Cup-champion Lightning — who ousted them in six games in the Eastern Conference finals last season in the Edmonton bubble — on Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Florida.
NHLtalesbuzz.com

Islanders represent rude awakening for Lightning

If it is true that the Lightning represent a step up in class for the Islanders, the inverse is equally true, if not quite equally apparent. Yes, folks, the Islanders represent a step up in class for the Lightning just as well. And it was the Islanders who elevated in...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Islanders eliminate Bruins, will face Lightning in third round

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. The New York Islanders eliminated the Boston Bruins last night, winning Game 6 by a score of 6-2 and securing their spot in the third round of the playoffs. The Islanders opened the scoring about halfway through the first period, when Travis Zajac put...
NHLupstatecourier.com

Islanders ready to exorcise Lightning demons

On his Zoom presser, after the Islanders eliminated the Boston Bruins in six games on Wednesday night in a 6-2 victory at Nassau Coliseum, Islanders head coach Barry Trotz mentioned he, his staff and his players never talked about the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning when being asked about this playoff journey.
NHLSports Illustrated

The Growing Pains Continue for the Colorado Avalanche

"I'm going into my ninth year next year and haven't won s*it." Nathan MacKinnon's quote won't be forgotten anytime soon. The Colorado Avalanche – the top team in the NHL – couldn't convert a 2-0 series lead into anything meaningful. So they're done, finishing the abbreviated season after just two playoff rounds.
NHLtelegraphherald.com

NHL: Varlamov, Islanders beat Lightning in Game 1

TAMPA, Fla. — Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves and the New York Islanders got goals from Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock to beat the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1, on Sunday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals. Varlamov won his fourth straight playoff start, joining teammate Ilya...
NHLsanjosesun.com

Islanders look for revenge against Lightning in rematch

The big prize in the semifinal playoff series between the Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning is a berth in the Stanley Cup Final, but for New York, it's a shot at revenge when the series kicks off Sunday afternoon in Tampa. The Lightning dispatched the Islanders in six games in...
NHLNBC Sports

Islanders-Lightning stream – Game 1 on NBC

NBC’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Game 1 between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. Islanders-Lightning stream coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here. For the...
NHLNHL

Islanders have unfinished business against Lightning in Semifinals

The New York Islanders believe they have unfinished business to take care of when they open the Stanley Cup Semifinals at the Tampa Bay Lightning with Game 1 of the best-of-7 series on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS). This is the second straight season the Islanders and...
NHLJanesville Gazette

Islanders outplay Lightning in Game 1 victory

TAMPA, Fla. – The Lightning are the defending Stanley Cup champions. But the Islanders were the better team on Sunday afternoon. The Isles controlled five-on-five play and Semyon Varlamov outdueled Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy en route to a 2-1 win in Game 1 of the NHL semifinals – a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals won by the Lightning in six games – 2-1 at Amalie Arena.
NHLNHL

Islanders stick to plan to defeat Lightning in Game 1

Limit Tampa Bay to two power plays, rely on defense in Semifinals opener. There was no secret to the New York Islanders' success in their 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Sunday. The Islanders entered...
NHLwmleader.com

Islanders fall behind Lightning with Game 3 loss

After holding the defensive edge over their first two opponents in the playoffs, the Islanders have finally met their match in the Lightning. As the Islanders lost 2-1 on Thursday night in the first semifinal game Nassau Coliseum has hosted since 1993, it was evident that it’s going to take a lot more skill and manpower to overcome Tampa Bay. With the victory, the Lightning swung the series 2-1 in their favor heading into Game 4 on Saturday night back at The Barn.