Morning Flurries: Lightning and Islanders move on while the Avalanche continue to wait

Wednesday night, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning disposed of their in-stare rival with a decisive 4-0 victory. The win gave them a 4-2 series win over the Florida Panthers and moves Tampa on to the South Division final where they meet the winner of the series between Carolina and Nashville. The Game 6 victory showed why the Lightning are so scary - they got goals from three different lines while being able to rely on the best goalie in the world to lock down the opponents.