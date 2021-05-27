Cancel
Minorities

Blinken authorized embassies to fly Black Lives Matter flags on Floyd anniversary: report

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
© getty: Secretary of State Anthony Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized all U.S. embassies overseas to fly flags honoring the Black Lives Matter movement on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

In a memo obtained by ABC News on Wednesday, Blinken encouraged embassies and consulates abroad “to promote policy objectives to advance racial equity and support for underserved communities" specifically citing May 25th, the anniversary of Floyd's death, and Juneteenth, which celebrates the announcement of the emancipation of slaves.

Blinken added that departments should use the term “Black Lives Matter” in future diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences as well.

Tuesday marked one year since George Floyd, 46, was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest in which Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd in April and is facing sentencing in June.

Floyd’s family visited Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to call on lawmakers to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Floyd's death led to a resurgence in efforts to bring about racial justice in the United States.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment.

