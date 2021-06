While the recovery varies widely, global hotel performance has shown signs of improvement across most world regions. From roadmaps to reopening across Europe to travel bubbles between key Asia Pacific markets and the overachieving Middle East in between, most of the world's hoteliers have started to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. Even South America, which, like Europe, sits a bit behind the rest of the pack, has found some strength in an unexpected hotel type this month.